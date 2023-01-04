…To deliver to 14 million votes for Tinubu in S/ West

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Chairman of the South-West Agenda (SWAGA), Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate is out-working other presidential candidates in political campaigns.

Adeyeye, said this during the donation of three buildings as secretariats to Tinubu in Ore, Okitipupa and Ode Irele in the state by the Deputy Chairman of SWAGA in the state, Albert Akintoye,

“ I am very satisfied with the way the campaign is progressing. Everywhere, Asiwaju is accepted by the generality of the people.

“The campaign is gaining ground everyday here in the southwest. We at the SWAGA started this and we have promised that we are going to deliver 14 million votes to Asiwaju and that promise still stands and we will even surpass the number.

“So, we are happy with the campaign. Asiwaju is out working other contestants. Of course he is consulting more than all of them. So, our campaign is number one in Nigeria.

Adeyeye, who described Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Mr Peter Obi as a mere personal opinion, said that APC was getting stronger and more formidable for the 2023 election.

The national chairman noted that the former president was entitled to his own opinion and that Obasanjo could only cast one vote.

According to him, people of Nigeria already know the worths of the APC presidential candidate.

He added that Tinubu had vision,passion and actions to take Nigeria to the promise lane.

“ They know he is the man meant for this moment to change the trajectory of Nigeria so that we begin to embark on a new journey to rapid socio-economic development.

“ So, we are not bothered about that. Like any other Nigerian is entitled to his opinion, Chief Obasanjo is entitled to his opinion too.

“ We know that at the end of the day, we are going to prevail in the election.

Also speaking, the Founder of SWAGA, Mr Oyetunde Ojo, asked people of the SouthWest to support Tinubu’s ambition by considering his capabilities to transform Nigeria.

Ojo asked Tinubu’s supporters to go out and inform people that Tinubu was the best man to rescue the country from its multifaceted challenges.

He explained that Nigeria’s challenges were not irredeemable but needed someone like Tinubu that had vision, passion and action to salvage it.

In his remarks, the state SWAGA Chairman, Ifedayo Abegunde, asked for more mobilization and campaign for the party’s candidate so that APC would win convincingly in the forthcoming elections.

Abegunde, who commended the donor of the campaign secretariats, appealed to supporters of the party to come out en masse on the day of election and vote, adding that elections could only be won at the polling units.

Speaking on the reason for giving out the building structures to Tinubu’s campaign, Akintoye, said that if Tinubu emerged come February, there would be great succour and relief to people of Nigeria.

Akintoye, therefore, tasked all leaders and supporters of the party to give their quotas towards Tinubu’s emergence in the coming presidential election.