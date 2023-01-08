Akase and wife addressing the gathering

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Special Adviser to the Benue state Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase has urged the people of the state to consider the good works of Governor Samuel Ortom who has sacrificed his all for the good, safety and wellbeing of the people and vote him and all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the state in the coming general elections.

The Special Adviser made the call weekend, when he alongside his wife Jessica hosted elders, women, youths, party supporters and several other groups in Ayihe community of Ugondo, Fiidi Ward, Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA, to canvass support for PDP candidates in the state including his principal, Governor Samuel Ortom and the party’s governorship candidate, Titus Uba.

Addressing the people at the Ayihe market square, Mr. Akase said he had invited them to celebrate the New Year and have a family discussion as well as appreciate them for being good hosts to him, his family as well as other settlers in the area.

The Special Adviser pointed out that his principal, Governor Ortom “has constructed many township roads in Makurdi and is committed to doing more including the road that runs from Yina Junction through Ayihe to Yaikyor.”

He also stated that the State Government through the Ministry of Rural Development would soon supply electricity transformer to the community which he said Governor Ortom had already approved.

The Adviser urged the people to “consider the good works of Governor Ortom who is your son and all the sacrifices he has made for the good, safety and wellbeing of the generality of our people and reward him by voting him to the Senate to be the voice of the people. And as well vote for Rt. Hon Titus Uba as Governor, Hon. Benjamin Mzondo and Dickson Igbe to represent you at the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly respectively.”

Also speaking, wife of the Special Adviser, Mrs. Jessica Akase expressed appreciation to the people for the support given to her husband and encouraged them to work for the victory of PDP candidates in the state to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, PDP governorship candidate in Benue State, Mr. Uba, represented by his aide, Jacob Angor, described Mr. Akase as an asset to the PDP in the state and urged Ugondo people to rally round him.

He noted that the people of the area had always voted for PDP in the past, expressing confidence that they would do the same in the coming elections and promised not to disappoint them when elected as Governor.

In their separate speeches, the PDP Chairman for Makurdi LGA, Alhaji Yunusa Garba, Fiidi Ward party Chairman, Emmanuel Iornumbe, Solomon Akaaior for youth, and Woman Leader, Rebecca Orban all said the party had paraded the best candidates and the people have no other choice than to vote for them in the coming elections.

Also speaking, Hon. Mzondo who was represented by Collins Waku, Hon. Igbe represented by Francis Achiv, Director General Uba/Ngbede Campaign Organization, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa who was represented by the PDP campaign Coordinator for Makurdi LGA, Hon. Terver Kighir all said the people had every reason to vote for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections and warned them against deceit from opposition parties.

Highpoint of the event which was graced by elders, women and youth groups who came out in their numbers was the donation of cash and other gift items to the people in the spirit of the festive season by the Media Adviser.