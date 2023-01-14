By Nnamdi Ojiego

While politicians across the country are busy making a plethora of election promises, the Delta South Senatorial District candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Michael Diden has urged the electorate to vote for their own future and that of their children’s future and nothing more.

Diden, who is also popularly known as ‘Ejele’, said this at a breakfast meeting with some party stalwarts in his country home, Sapele.

The PDP candidate was responding to some of his supporters who said they would participate in next month’s election only because of Diden, and expressed their belief in his capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The supporters had complained that their district was not in the development equation of Nigeria and felt alienated, arguing that though their district is home to vast oil mineral wealth that has enriched the country, there was nothing to show for it in over 60 years but indiscriminate gas flaring that hurt their health and environment.

Diden said when he gets to the senate, he would hold serious consultations with stakeholders in the district on their needs and canvass required constituents projects, and also enable bills that would upgrade the standard of living in the area.

He aligned with his electorate’s lamentation, saying that in spite of the huge revenues from oil, there was no federal presence of any sort to show.

He stated that the much talked-about gas propelled energy for the area was long overdue, arguing that it was time to stop the gas flaring so as to reduce environmental hazards on the people.

“Laws relating to the people are executed without their inputs, without feeling their pulses and the needs of the people. Those in power apply top-to-bottom approach to development instead of the reverse. My approach will be a bottom-up approach to development if elected to the Red Chambers.

“Power is transient, but development in any sector is permanent. My aspiration to the Red Chambers is strictly for me to be able to tap the development opportunities that abound there for my people”, Diden opined.

He further urged the disenchanted electorate to vote for a better future. “Don’t vote because of me. Vote for your future and that of your children, because it is time to reset the country with people who know the needs of the masses.”