By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential election, the South-South coordinator of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ward 2, Onengiye Leonard Tamunoigbeinbia, has reaffirmed support for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his vice, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said his support for Atiku is due to the fact that Atiku proved himself to be honest, liberal, and pan-Nigerian who desires the best for the country.

This was as Tamunoigbei also received an award as the ‘𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮’ for his notable, and inspirational leadership in the political space.

He said this while receiving the award at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja recently, he, therefore, urged the people of the South-East to continue the strategic relationship with the North by supporting Atiku in his presidential bid.

His word: “I reiterated my commitment and support to the Atiku/ Okowa project and at large the mission of the Peoples Democratic Party to rescue Nigeria”

“The mantle of leadership is a trust of steward, ship and H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON Waziri Adamawa has all it takes to hold that mantle for Nigeria.”

He also promised to take campaigns to the grassroots for Atiku/Okowa to the grassroots until victory is won at last.

He also assured the women of his unflinching support as his doors are always wide open for them, he thanked the National Coordinator of PDP ward 2 ward Hon. (Mrs) Ada Fredrick Okwori for the opportunity she gave him as the South-South coordinator stating that it’s a rare opportunity indeed and he doesn’t trivialize it at all.

On her part, the leader of the diamond ladies in Politics, Princess Maimunat Wada also presented a certificate of appreciation for the contribution of Hon. Onengiye on the emergence of H.E Atiku Abubakar as the 2023 candidate of the People’s Democratic Party.

Some other awardees include Sen. Dino Melaye, Hon. (Mrs) Ada Okwori, National Coordinator of PDP ward 2 ward Hajiya Maryam Atiku, and other respected dignitaries.