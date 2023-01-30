By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 General elections, Christian leaders in Southern Kaduna and their Muslim counterparts have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) for their adherents to remain peaceful before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

The document sighted by our correspondent read ” Memorandum of Understanding in support of a crisis free 2023 General elections between Southern Kaduna Christian leaders Association and Southern Kaduna Council of Imams & Ulama.”

Explaining the purpose of the MoU, which was signed by Apostle Dr.Emmanuel Nuhu Kure and Chief Imam Muhammad D Kassim, the religious leaders said “having identified stakeholders (Christians and Muslims) committed to the promotion of peaceful co-existence among communities in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria, the leaders do undertake to sign this MOU as a mark of their commitment towards sustaining peaceful coexistence for progress before, during and after the February/March 2023 General Elections.”

They said “by working together at both the strategic and operational levels, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association and Southern Kaduna Council of Imams and Ulamaa with their members, collectively and individually, agree to ensure that we will have a crisis-free 2023 General Elections. Noting that even if crisis erupts in other places we will jointly ensure that it does not consume Southern Kaduna and our members are not involved.”

“This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), therefore, articulates the participants’ shared objectives in support of a crisis-free 2023 General Elections in Southern Kaduna, and their respective undertakings. Anyone who attempts to aid outsiders create or start a crisis, we will jointly release our members to protect the land from both external and internal trouble before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.”

“This MOU is meant to serve as a reminder of the commitment of the undersigned in support of a crisis-free 2023 General Elections in Southern Kaduna. It also establishes a basis for ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the participants, so that future interventions and areas of mutual interest may be brought under this framework,” they stated.

The religious leaders called on their members to be vigilant and to ensure a peaceful aftermath during the forthcoming general elections.