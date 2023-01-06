By Dickson Omobola

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has urged an end to alleged attacks on members and supporters by those it claimed to be government officials.

State Chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq Acida, in a statement, said that the main opposition political group would not be distracted, intimated or cowed.

Boasting that APC would convincingly defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at this year’s general elections, Acida reechoed: “Let me use this opportunity to affirm that our party, the All Progressives Congress, cannot and will never submit to intimidation or threat by anyone no matter how highly placed in the discharge of our responsibility to the people and exercise our constitutional rights.”

Appealing to stalwarts, faithful and supporters to remain law-abiding all time, the APC chairman insisted that the current administration in the state has allegedly performed woefully and been unresponsive to the yearnings of the people largely hit by banditry.

He dismissed claims that officials of the main opposition party have not been visiting victims of banditry across the state.

Telling Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to brace up for defeat at the poll, Acida added: “We would like to call on our teeming supporters to continue to be law-abiding, have faith in our party and its leadership. We assure you that Insha Allah (by God’s grace), the APC will emerge victorious in the coming elections in 2023.

