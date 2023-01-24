..Arguments, a complete fallacy- Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Chairman of Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Anthony Luke, has stated reasons why former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and kinsman , Senator Godswill Akpabio would not win election in his own local government area.

Luke who spoke with some newsmen in his Uyo residence yesterday, said apart from Akpabio’s own community of Ukana, he has done nothing in other communities in Essien Udim local government area to deserve the people’s votes in the February 2023 poll.

He listed so many areas in the local government area that were not touched during Akpabio’s tenure as a governor in the state to include Odoro Ikot, Afaha Ikot Ebak, Ukana West 1; in Ikpe, Adiasim and Ekpenyong 1&2.

His words: “I am the chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Area. Let us count the wards that will support him (Akpabio). My ward will not support him, the other time their party APC got zero vote in my community ,Okon.

“So,what makes you think he will get 100 percent of the people of Essien Udim to vote him?. What yardstick will they use in supporting him? (Akpabio), When we have Ukana clinic In Ukana, when we have Mopol base, Federal Polytechnic, Police Secondary Secondary all in Ukana.

“Ukana where he comes from may support him but surely, I am telling you he cannot win in Essien Udim. Akpabio will not have even 5 percent votes in Okon. What will I have to show as an Okon man?.

The Council boss said he and his people would remain grateful and committed to the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) because it was through the platform that an Essien Udim son rose to a an enviable position as governor of Akwa Ibom and as Minority leader.

He also pointed out that it is the turn of Abak federal constituency popularly called Abak-5 to produce next Senator for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district.

“An Essien Udim man is a truthful man; he has integrity. And for God sake Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district has produced five senators since 1963 to date, nobody has been senator in Abak federal constituency, is that area not part of the senatorial district? They are our brothers, our sisters and they deserve to be given the chance.

“As an elder stateman,we expect him (Akpabio) to rest and and send his boys whom he has trained very well to go and represent him. When he left for the APC he did not inform anybody”, Luke asserted.

But reacting swiftly, the former Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs who spoke through the director Media/Publicity of his campaign organisation, Mr Joe Iniodu, described the chairman’s arguments as spurious and a complete fallacy.

His words: ” That is complete fallacy. Some of us who are not from Essien Udim are envious of Essien Udim because of the transformation that trailed that community during the era of Godswill Akpabio. They are big beneficiary of his government because during his tenure, Akpabio acted as a man who loves Akwa Ibom state and his community.

“So, when people say that Akpabio cannot win his Local Government Area, apart from the fact that that arguement is spurious as it is, just last Sunday a congregation of Catholic people waited for Akpabio, a Catholic church that has a tradition of punctuality and decorum waited because Akpabio was expected to be in the church.

“And immediately he arrived the congregation erupted in Joy not because of money but just to see a man who had made Essien Udim proud”