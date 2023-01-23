By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state would be safer in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara as his successor.

Wike at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium’s campaign rally of Rivers PDP for Omuma Local Government Area on Monday said both the PDP guber candidate and his deputy are seasoned technocrats with vast experience and capacity to consolidate on the gains made already while continuing in the same development trajectory.

He said after fulfilling the development promises he made to the Omuma people in 2015 and continuing in 2019, he has returned asked for electoral support from them for Fubara with the confidence that such support would secure more development for them.

Wike told Omuma people to not to support Tonye Cole, guber candidate of the Rivers All Progressives Congress, (APC) and his godfather and immediate past Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, over their role in the sales of Rivers public assets.

He alleged, “The money that should have been used to develop Omuma and other areas of Rivers State was siphoned by Cole and his master. That’s is why we have charged them to court because we will not allow anybody who took our money to come to power through backdoor.”

The governor insisted that such persons can not be allowed to preside over the State because Rivers people will deliver votes to those who have promised, fulfilled such promises and delivered projects.

According to Governor Wike, the pace of infrastructural development would continue under the leadership of Fubara after the March 11 governorship election, bragging that despite his administration being critical of federal government, President Mohammadu Buhari still adjudged him best in infrastructure delivery.

Apparently unperturbed by threats of sanctions from the PDP National Working Committee as they did to stakeholders in Ekiti state, Wike assured Omuma people that, “Nobody should be afraid of whatever is going on in the country. We cannot be intimidated.

“Nobody can take away this flag away from us. We are not second class citizen to anybody and we must continue to stand firm and make sure our state is protected.”

The governor also urged then to go and collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) because it is their power to resist those who failed in their vain attempt to use the military and the police to rig the 2019 general elections.

“Our power is our PVC. We will use it well on the 25 February and 11th March. Let me tell you, this election will not be like 2019 when they used soldiers and used police. It will not happen again”, he stressed.

Rivers PDP governorship candidate Sir Fubara charged Omuma people to gear up to secure what the party has already offered by using their votes to make bold statement of support for the consolidation team.

Fubara said his focus, when elected, would be to build and develop human capacity that will be equipped to drive the overall development in the area, adding that loudness is not strength, but being able to know what to do and be concerted in delivering the core mandate.