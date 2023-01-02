By Gabriel Olawale

Deputy Leader of the House of Reps and member representing Akoko Edo federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Peter Akpatason has urged his constituents and other Nigerians to commit themselves to the cause of peace and nation-building in the new year.

Akpatason made the call in a new year statement issued on Monday where he acknowledged the special significance of the year 2023, being an election year. He encouraged the people to take active steps to contribute to the development of the nation through individual examples and by participating positively in the electoral process.

He said, “As the sun sets on the year 2023, your year of excellence, may it rise again and shine light of endless opportunities, perspectives and life-changing adventures.”

“May your mind and soul be enriched with the things that will bring you peace, love and prosperity especially to give you rest on all fronts. In this year, you are to, in the words of Ben Franklin, “be at war only with your vices, but at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better person.”

“Also in this year, be resolved to be yourself and be guided by your desire to contribute to the nation’s recovery and development through well thought-out and objective contributions.”

“Let’s strive to make our nation great again. I sincerely appreciate your partnership all these years, and look forward to more of it for accelerated development.”