By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Sowore Political Action Committee, SPAC, has released details of financial transactions undertaken to support the campaign of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, for November 2022.

The transaction details obtained by our correspondent, on Wednesday, indicated that the total amount of payment for the month of November was N4,614,507 out of which N172, 000 was spent on welfare.

Additionally, N250 000 was spent on campaign activities, while N220,000 was for media logistics.

Other expenses include N80,000 for printing and N550,000 for campaign staff.

VANGUARD reports that Sowore is the only presidential candidate in the race that has been providing a detailed breakdown of how funds donated by the public towards his campaign have been spent.