By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

LESS than 40 days to the 2023 presidential election, a group: Democratic Leadership, DL, has said the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, will score 24 per cent in over 24 states should the election be conducted free and fair.

This was as they described Peter Obi as the most democratic, credible and determined leader to lead Nigeria to Uhuru.

The President, Democratic Leadership, Ray Onwuelo made this call during a press conference, with the theme: ‘state of nation and the 2023 general elections’, on Friday, in Abuja

According to him, As it stands now, two of the candidates are likely to get the requisite 25% of the votes cast in 24 or more states and the FCT with the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi securing the widest and largest number of votes in a fair presidential election. I am not unaware that some will be unpleasant to hear this but that is the true situation on the ground across the country with a small margin of error.

“Peter Obi by this implication is the best for Democratic Leadership from all our assessments and he’s totally different from Bola Ahmed Tinubu just like Bola Ahmed Tinubu is so different from Abubakar Atiku. I think Peter Obi by this implication is the best for Democratic Leadership from all our assessments and he’s totally different from Bola Ahmed Tinubu just like Bola Ahmed Tinubu is so different from Abubakar Atiku”, he added.

Onwuelo, while speaking passionately about the importance of the forthcoming election, said that Nigeria is at a crossroad and needing Nigerians to come out in mass to get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and vote for a credible candidate.

Describing the developmental process of Nigeria as slow, he advised Nigerians to take the bull by its horn during the election and ensure the right things are done, adding that with the right leadership, Nigeria was bound for Uhuru.

He said: “The Nigeria Nation is indeed at a crossroad and never before have we had it so colourful. Every Nigerian at home and abroad feel it so bad one way or another. But for most of us it does seem that there is very little we can do to improve things. This is because the path to the much needed transformation is riddled with immense difficulties with near impossibilities some will say.

“We have been through different developmental processes but have generally been so slow and sometimes retrogressive. At 62 years we have passed middle ages in any life, including that of any independent nation.

“Incidentally in the midst of these blessings, there is abject poverty, suffering and hardship in the land. There is loss of hope and those who could migrate are doing so in doves. The situation has not been different since soon after the excitement of independence. Sadly it has progressively worsen. Developmental indices have plummeted. How did we get this far and why?

“The general election of 2023 gives us another opportunity to adjust the trajectory. For the purpose of this conference, three frontline political parties, APC, PDP and LP have been painstakingly considered by the group known as Democratic Leadership.

“The candidates of the three major parties are Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC, Abubakar Atiku of PDP and Peter Obi of LP. These are great Nigerians who have served the country in various capacities and contributed to our advancement as a nation in many ways. We shall look at their various attributes and the multifaceted factors that will influence their votes in a truly fair and free contest devoid of any adverse manipulations.

“Each of the presidential candidates have areas of strength and weakness, intertwined with the facts beholding of themselves and the nation. Their various manifestos and proposed contracts with Nigerians are now known to us. Of Importance are factors related to the Candidates and to the Nation. Amongst the former are; Credibility, Health, Previous Performance. Nation variables include; Unity, Security, Corruption, Reforms and Economy.”

He said that with the candidacy of Peter Obi, the Democratic Leadership, would intensify its campaign in 11 Northern states towards actualisation of a landslide victory at the Presidential.

“Having arrived at the above conclusion following independent consideration of the choice of the candidates available to us, Democratic Leadership with its arrays of domestic and diaspora resources have aligned with the candidature of Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party to intensify campaign in 11 Northern states towards actualisation of a landslide victory at the Presidential Poll. May God help us”, he said.