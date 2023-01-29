Oboi

By Ephraim Oseji

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has urged politicians to engage in issue-based campaigns rather than personal attacks.

The association said such personal attacks send wrong signals to their followers who could easily resort to violence.

Spokesman of the association, Dr. Okhue Oboi who made the call in Ibara, Abeokuta, weekend, said the group met three times over the forthcoming elections.

Oboi said “the meeting of the witches and wizards convened in the ancient city of Benin, Edo State produced Asiwaju Tinubu of the APC as a winner while another meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State capital produced Atiku as winner of the election.

“At another nocturnal spiritual meeting held in Moniya, Ibadan, Obi won while Kwakwaso showed enormous strength in the polls.

“You can see how the pendulum keeps swinging. At the spiritual realm, this is indicative of the likelihood of a rerun.

“However, in the next two weeks, we will hold our final election at the famous Zuma Rock in Abuja which will produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor”.

Dr Oboi also urged the leaders of the various political parties to caution their followers.

According to him, “the social media is being used wrongly by the followers of the various political players to plant hate among the various ethnic groups in the country. What we need is a Nigerian president, not a Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo president. The presidential candidates must strive hard to ensure that there are no pre and post-election violence anywhere in the country.

“They should not forget in a hurry the sad events in the defunct Western Nigeria that led to the infamous “wet e” (wet him/her with petrol) during the First Republic which eventually led to the first military coup in Nigeria on January 15,1966. They should not forget the violence, arson, murder and decapitations that followed the 1983 election in Ondo State,” Iboi said.

He said election violence is a recipe for the inauguration of what he called the interim administration which is undemocratic.

On the unending crises in the PDP, which has pitted the five serving governors of the party against its flagbearer, he said Atiku Abubakar should swallow his pride and reach out to the aggrieved governors. “Governor Wike, who is leading the protest, is convinced about the injustice in the system. We are not politicians; we believe in justice, equity and fair play. We examined the issues in our coven and we are convinced that Atiku ought not to have contested at all if indeed, he is a man after the unity of Nigeria. It smacks of feudal arrogance for him to have contested contrary to PDP’s constitution,” he said.