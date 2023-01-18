By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- WITH some weeks to the 2023 general elections, Niger Delta youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Wednesday, expressed confidence in the ability and professionalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct credible and acceptable elections on February 25 and March 11 respectively.

Their confidence is on the heels of explanations the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made on Tuesday, at Chatham House in London, United Kingdom, which the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, said the youth in the Niger Delta region are fully backing the electoral process led by INEC, to produce credible and patriotic leaders that the country is in serious need of at this point.

Uwejeyan pointed out that the entire world is watching what will come out of the 2023 general elections INEC will conduct, and he also said that Nigeria this time around should get it right as far as transparent, free and fair elections are concerned.

He said: “The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, appearing and addressing the world-leading policy institute, Chatham House, in London is a plus to our electoral process and also as a country.

“The INEC chairman’s explanation was articulate and clear on the Commission’s preparation ahead of the elections, and also how the elections will be conducted, while he addressed some questions and concerns.

“We in Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, are confident in INEC and its chairman to make Nigeria and Nigerians proud before, during and after the elections.

“Youth in the Niger Delta region are fully backing INEC and would go the extra mile to ensure the electoral process is peaceful and credible to all Nigerians and election observers including the international community.

However, he (Uwejeyan) also said the 2023 general election can only be successful if Nigerians champion the course of free and fair election without sentiments rather than to leave that responsibility to INEC alone.

“We believe these elections will be the best INEC will conduct in our national history, and this is the reason we want all Nigerians to step out and support INEC’s job of conducting credible elections that would be an example to other African countries and in the comity of nations.

“Therefore, we call on youth who are being used by unscrupulous elements to attack and burn INEC offices to desist because it would destroy their own future and jeopardize dividends of democracy in their areas.

“Also, Federal and State governments should beef up security around INEC facilities and also the electoral process on the day of election, especially the rural areas non-state actors including political thugs usually hold sway.

“Our riverine communities seriously need high security presence and other hot spots in the Niger Delta region in order for INEC to conduct seamless and credible elections”, he added.