Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

Mr.Daniel Reyenieju, a former member of the House of Representatives from 2007-2019 in this interview says the Peoples Democratic Party slogan of ‘power to the people’ has been discarded for sectional and parochial interests

On Monday, January 16, 2023, the rumour of your leaving the PDP became a reality when you officially resigned your membership of the party. What informed your decision?

Thanks a lot. I have indeed formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which provided me the platform to represent the Warri Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives from 2007-2019. Taking note of the Aristotelian dictum that ‘every man is a political animal’, it can thus be reasonably conjectured that the dictum applies to every rational human being as necessarily being imbued with the potential to be involved in politics; whether partisan or otherwise.

Such involvements particularly in the arena of the ‘partisan world’ are not neutral and that is, they are driven by interests of varied mutations. Such interests are no doubt multi-dimensional in the sense that they could strictly be for personal reasons, or such reasons largely devoid of the ego, but with major thrusts towards, and in cognizance of the interests of, for instance, your community, ethnic group, state and national constituencies, amongst others. Thus, when joining any political party, you will opt for the one whose programs you consider as having the potential of accommodating such interests that you espoused, including those that underline your reason(s) for involvement in partisan politics.

When I joined the PDP here in Delta State, it was clear that the party lives its slogan of ”power to the people”. It was then interested in the people of Delta State irrespective of local governments, ethnic groupings, and constituencies, among others.

But since 2015, such envisioned utilitarian disposition has been sublimed in favor and disposition towards sectional and parochial interests and overt disdainfulness of all that the party stood for, to the chagrin of democracy-loving persons.

Please note that I am from the Warri North Local Government Council area, from the Itsekiri ethnic group. For example, if we now ask what Itsekiri as one of the five ethnic groups constituting Delta State benefitted from the present government since 2015 in terms of infrastructure and human capital development, all you will be told is ‘Floating market’ in Ogheye. It is painful that the Itsekiri which is the highest oil-producing ethnic group in the state remain so despised, marginalized, and cheated since 2015 by the present administration in Delta State.

Let me give you another painful example. As already noted, Delta State is composed of five indigenous ethnic nations. As of today, there are six public owned universities in Delta State with State Government being proprietors to four, while the Federal Government owned two. The reality on the ground is that it is only the Itsekiris which does not have a single tertiary institution (state or federal), even when the state government a few years ago established three new state universities. What then can be more demonstrative of deep-seated marginalization and hatred perpetuated against an ethnic group; and in this case, the Itsekiri. An Itsekiri where King Don Domingos was a Ph.D. holder almost 400 years ago. I remain most pained when I reflect on the such magnitude of disdainfulness and neglect visited on my people, and with no hope and signs for remediation.

I am still shocked to the morrow of my bones why the state government deliberately singled out the Itsekiri ethnic group to be so humiliated to a such ridiculous point. In such a situation, remaining as a member of such political party (that is the PDP in this instance) can only be for strictly egoistic interest; and embarking on such mission will continuously inflict both physical and emotional pains and shame on me. For this, I am certain that history and posterity will not forgive me if l remain in such an organization. Since I will always want to be on the right side of history, the most honorable thing to do is to quit with the PDP.

Having left the PDP, you moved into the APC, what informed your choice at this critical time in the political timetable?

¤ You will agree with me that the political space is rich and variegated with multiplicity of political parties with different mutations and dramatis personae. Within these respective political parties are also varied interest groups.

My choice of APC was informed by many factors but I will briefly inform you of just one. As you know, the present gubernatorial candidate of APC is His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who currently represents the Delta Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate. Despite this fact, his political large-heartedness transcends the Delta central Senatorial District to the point that both Delta North, and Delta-South Senatorial Districts remain beneficiaries of such large-heartedness and open-mindedness in terms of citing developmental projects that he could attract to Delta State. This disposition significantly enthused me and my conclusion is that he remains an individual with disposition for fair mindedness who will see the whole of Delta State as his constituency when elected. Please note that I am also not unmindful of the present situation in the PDP at the national level whereby its inherent zoning arrangement remain willfully truncated which has polarized the party and thus inadvertently precipitating the group loosely referred to as G-5 that are resisting the present situation whereby the party has violated its own constitution with the southern part of Nigeria being cheated in the present arrangement within the party. Combining this situation with the unfairness being daily meted on the Itsekiri by PDP controlled Delta State, I decided that the route to take is to move to APC. A party whose gubernatorial candidate has demonstrated an all embracing disposition and large-heartedness.

Many people see you as a politician with friends across various political divides, not the least the APC. Was there any friend on that side that informed your decision?

¤ Please note that I am a trained Philosopher and as pontificated by a Greek Philosopher Socrates some thousands of years ago; an unexamined life is not worth living. I have examined my political life in the PDP and came to the conclusion that it is not worth living.

As someone who espoused the Existentialist Philosophy, I can boldly say that I take responsibility for all my actions which includes my dumping the PDP for the APC.

You’re the leader of the pressure group, DUG, what is the fate of this group now that you’ve joined the APC? are there plans to conscript your associates and like-minds in the group to your new platform?

To us, DUG (Delta Unity Group) is a pressure group formed to ensure even development and good governance in Delta State. DUG envisions an industrialized Delta State, where the abundance of talents can be harvested for the good of everyone. Given these objectives, DUG naturally transcends lines and demarcations usually created by political parties in their respective partisan make-up and disposition. As a democratic pressure group, individual members are free to affiliate with any political groups of their choices, but the thrust and vision of the group remain sacrosanct and uncompromising. Thus, we have DUG members in the different political groupings, including the PDP that I have quitted. At the risk of repetition, the unity and development of the state remain the main objective of DUG, and any member is thus free to pursue these goals on any political platform she/he considers as most suitable platform.

What should your followers expect in the new dispensation?

My political associates should expect that we shall deploy the APC platform here in the Delta State to ensure both vertical and horizontal developments of the state including its citizens. For those in the Warri Federal Constituency, the mega projects I initiated and brought to our Constituency when I was a member of the Federal House of Representatives which were started but now abandoned by virtue of my exit from the House will be visited using the platform of the State Government with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor of Delta State.

For the avoidance of doubt, such projects that I initiated and got the Federal Government to start are Koko-Ogheye road, Omadino-Escravos road and the revitalization or reanimation of Delta Ports…..the EPZ project in which the government of Okowa completely showed no interest as if the Warri Federal Constituency is not part of Delta. The realities of these projects are verifiable and any doubting ‘Thomas’ is free to investigate.

What’re the chances of the APC next month and subsequent elections? Does the party has the support to dislodge PDP in the state and remain at the center?

¤ So far, I can authoritatively tell you that with each passing day, the chances of APC winning at the federal level remain more promising, robust and reassuring. With the PDP in near state of total collapse, factionalized and at war with itself at the federal level, APC winning at the federal level is largely a foregone conclusion morso that the Buhari government has clearly made some visible and verifiable landmarks achievements.

At the state level, the daily gale of defections from the PDP to the APC arising from the abysmal performance of the present government including its biased pattern of governance and disproportionate allocation of resources and development projects which has generated such bitterness against the ruling party in Delta State, the imminent fall of PDP is now indisputable. A simple example; while the Rivers State government remain busy commissioning infrastructural projects built from the cumulation of derivation funds paid to all oil producing states; here in Delta State, there is nothing to show for the humongous amount received by the present government and with Deltans pitifully expecting nothing.

The voters in Delta State cannot forgive the PDP for this ridiculous level of shameless corruption and betrayal and they will in February use their PVCs to assert this by voting out the PDP and enthroning the APC.