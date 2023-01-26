By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH heightened political activities ahead of the February 25 and March 11 elections respectively, a university don, Prof Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, tasked the media on upholding objectivity and professionalism in its reportage before, during and after the elections.

Ogwezzy-Ndisika stated this in her review presentation titled ‘Review of the Media Monitoring Report on coverage of 2023 Electoral Process’, which the report is part of an eighteen-month media monitoring activity.

The Media Monitoring Report on Coverage of 2023 Electoral Process being one of the activities being implemented by the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos under Component 4: Support to Media of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria-Phase 2 (EU-SDGN II) Project.

The newspapers monitored were: The Guardian, The Punch, Daily Sun, Vanguard, ThisDay, Nigerian Tribune, The Nation, Leadership, Daily Trust, and Daily Independent. The Five online media were: The Cable, the Premium Times, Eagle Online, RealNews and the Authority.

She said: “The report is part of an eighteen-month media monitoring activity entailing the examination of the trends in print/online media coverage of the 2023 electoral/democratic governance process including the reportage of post-election issues, campaigns by candidates/political parties; issues of the elections/voting; and post-election/democratic accountability issues.

“The monitoring also incorporates fact-checking as well as the documentation of the campaign promises of the presidential candidates.

“In terms of the extent of compliance with the principles of conflict-sensitive reporting of the electoral processes, particularly as enshrined in the frameworks governing media coverage of elections including the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage, there were no issues of hate speech and disinformation in the monitored reports in the ten newspapers.

“The print and online newspapers should consciously include and engage more women, female politicians and under-represented groups as voices/sources in election reporting; additionally prominence should be given to their issues by being made headline stories and regularly featured on the front pages;

“The print and online newspapers should not make the headlines and front pages the exclusive preserve of just two political parties but should strive to give the other parties and candidates same opportunity in line with the requirements of equal or equitable access in the Electoral Act 2022 and the Nigerian Media Coe of Election Coverage (revised edition 2022).

“The print and online newspapers should avoid being used or being seen as instruments of settling political personal scores by political gladiators by refraining from using abusive words by candidates against their opponents in their reports, desisting from sensational, inciting and misleading headlines.

“The print and online newspapers should accord priority to issues of public interest in their electoral reports and adhere strictly to the facts of electoral issues in line with the professional and ethical requirements of factual accuracy.

“The print and online newspapers should strive to comply with the frameworks governing the media coverage of elections including the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage (revised edition 2022).

“The print and online newspapers should avoid falling into the trap of disinformation and misinformation by doing real time fact-checking of claims by politicians and exercising the discipline of verification.”