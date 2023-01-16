By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

APEX youth organisations in the country including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yoruba Youth Council, Niger-Delta Youth Coalition, National Youth Council of Nigeria and other similar bodies, on Monday, concluded what they described as “strategic dialogue’ with a call on young people to seize the opportunity of the 2023 polls to make their voices heard and also re-write the nation’s history.

The leaders of the youth groups made the call at a world press conference in Abuja with the theme, ‘The Youths Have Awaken for a New Nigeria’.

They noted that a succession of bad leadership foisted on the country and the misgovernment resulting thereof is now reflected across every sector of the nation.

Those present at the briefing included the President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuife: President of Yoruba Youth Council, Eric Oluwole; President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Sukubo Sara-Igbe; President of National Association of Nigerians Students Usman Barambu; Chairman of Youth Awake Nigeria, Dr Festus Uchenna, among others

According to them, the youths, as the engine room of the nation, must strive hard to achieve a new Nigeria.

Barr. Oweilaemi Pereotubo of the Niger-Delta Youth Coalition, who read the communique issued at the end of the strategic meeting, said that the 2023 elections presents a ‘golden opportunity’ to steer the ship of the nation away from the path of bad governance.

He said, “The Nigerian youths have been at the receiving end of policies made by leaders of past administrations, and thus have been denied several opportunities to explore their youthful potentials and hence the need to thoroughly engage the manifestos of the presidential candidates for proper scrutiny and endorsement.

“We, the youths of this nation have had enough. That is why we must speak. We are tired and have tried. We must use our numbers to speak with one voice.

“Enough is enough. We are not not going to continue to take this again. Going forward, youth inclusiveness in leadership roles in government is mandatory.

“We, the youths, make up 80 percent of the nation’s population. We must use our numbers to unite with one voice and hold whoever will win the presidential election to deliver on his manifesto.

“Every Nigerian youth is enjoined to speak freely, expressing their demands to their preferred candidates.”

Consequently, Pereotubo said the leaders of the apex youth organisations, working together under the auspices of the Youth Awake Nigeria, YAN, will scrutinise the manifestos of the presidential candidates and a Demand Charter from the NIgerian youths will be presented to them.

He added that a Memorandum of Agreement will be executed with each of the presidential candidates before the February 25, 2023 polls.