Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare, Gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Zamfara, says he would revive the state’s industrial and agricultural sectors to create employment for the youth and women if elected in the state.

Lawal-Dare stated this at the inauguration of his campaign in Kaura Namoda, headquarters of the Local Government Area on Monday.

He said that insecurity had crippled agriculture, the pride of people of the state and the hitherto well established small and medium businesses in the state.

Lawal-Dare said before the decade-old banditry and Kidnappings for ransom in the state, Zamfara was in the forefront in terms of commerce and agriculture in the North.

He said all that had collapsed due to the menace of insecurity that led to the near permanent halt of school activities in the state.

He lamented how the state had become a “war-zone” of sort, rendering hundreds of thousands of people homeless with countess casualties.

The PDP candidate, therefore, called on the citizens to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards( PVCs) to vote for the party.

Lawal-Dare assured the larg crowd who attended the rally, that if elected as governor, he would tackle the insecurity challenge within a record time.

The return of law and order, he said, would help in rebuilding of the state’s health and educational sectors.

“Voting the PDP is the only means of bringing meaningful change to the state and the country in general,” he said.

The investment banker-turned politician, frowned at the youth who engaged in thuggery.

He said the politics of thuggery was over as he called on youths supporting the party to shun thuggery and conduct themselves orderly.

“You must conduct yourselves responsibly throughout the campaign rally of our great party.

“‘We are conducting issue-based campaign to convince electorate on the need to give the PDP chance in the state and country as whole.

” So any person who believes to be our supporter should shun political violence and ensure to collect his PVC and cast his vote on the day of the election.

“Remember right is always taken and not given. So use your PVC to bring the desired change to Zamfara and Nigeria,” he said.

The campaign was attended by top politicians of the party and candidates contesting for various state and national assembly seats. (NAN)