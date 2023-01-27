By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – DISTRICT Governor-Elect, Rotary International District 9141, Nigeria, Emeke Utebor has said the global charity organisation as accredited observers of the 2023 Nigeria general elections would report only facts of situations it monitors in the polls because Rotary’s integrity is at stake.

Utebor, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, for a gathering of the District, said though Rotary is neither a political nor religious organisation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deemed it fit to engage the body among the coming polls observers for the first time in Nigeria, based on Rotary’s peacebuilding track record.

He said, “Because of our peace-building efforts and sensitisation across the country, INEC has engaged Rotary as an international observer. For the first time in Nigeria, Rotary has a slot and some dedicated and active Rotarians have been selected to represent Rotary as observers of the election.

“And you know Rotary’s integrity is at stake. We are going to report what we see on the field. So I encourage our people to shun violence because you never can tell, the next victim could be your loved one.”

Utebor believes Nigeria would not be facing the myriads of setbacks, including election violence and a general lack of credibility in the nation’s democratic process if all her citizens embrace Rotary.

He analysed, “Imagine what Rotary will become if every other Nigerian, over 200 million people, were Rotarians and we apply the four-way test of the thing we can think, say or do.

“Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concern? Will it build goodwill and better friendship? Will it be beneficial to all concern. If whatever action you want to take doesn’t pass this test, then don’t do it.

“Most importantly, this four-way test is not to access others but to assess ourselves, because as they say, don’t do to others what you won’t want others to do to you. For me, it is not the job of the political elite alone to deal with political violence. It is rather the job of everybody.

“So in dealing with the issue of political violence, one of the concerns to mitigate any form of violence is literacy and education. The problem in the world is that we are not educated, not educated as in being to school, but educated about the process.

“We have to educate each other. If the people are educated about the process, we will all realise that whether PDP, APC or any other platform, we are all Nigerians looking for a common ground to pick leaders.

“We will be able to know that irrespective of who individuals support, there is not reason for violence. It is not democratic. So my advice to Nigerians is to shun violence because it is an ill wind that does no one any good.”