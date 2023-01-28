By Ezra Ukanwa

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, an advocacy group on youth and good governance has beseeched the Nigerian youths to wake up and take charge of their future, saying they have the strength, intellectual capacity and other attributes to take the country to Uhuru.

This was as the group further urged the Nigerian youth not to be bystanders during the elections, advising them to take their destiny into their hands by participating fully in the upcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

The chief executive officer, Skyewise Group, who spoke, Dr. Elvis Abuyere, made this call during a press briefing, in Abuja.

He said the young people are most affected in the years of bad governance that has held the country by its jugular, which he said is directly linked to why most youths seek the greener pasture overseas.

He said that the only way they can have a say in the governance process is by deploying their large numbers to cause a positive change, adding that to cause a paradigm shift the youth must go and collecting their permanent voter card, PVC and participate across board to decide who will preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

He said, “It’s no longer enough to lament and complain endlessly over the state of our country. The upcoming elections present us with an opportunity to recruit those we want at the helm of affairs, those we believe will protect our interest, those we believe are qualified and have the credibility and integrity to pilot our affairs.

“The poor infrastructure in the country is killing businesses and thwarting dreams. Some of our young people are nursing one entrepreneurial dream or the other but the environment has not encouraged them. That also directly or indirectly affects the economy and plays a major role in the burgeoning unemployment rate in our country.

“A visionary leadership will roll out policies and initiatives that will encourage small scale businesses and help entrepreneurship to thrive. That is the kind of candidate Nigeria youths should vote for as they go out to cast their ballot”, Dr. Abuyere said.

He also encouraged them to shun thuggery and brigandage even as he says selling their votes is a recipe for slavery and subjugation.