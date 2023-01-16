Middle: C’River PDP Governorship candidate , Sen. Sandy Onor flanked by his Deputy Guber candidate, Mrs Emana Amawhe and ex deputy governor, Barr Efiok Cobham

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state, Sen. Sandy Onor has described the continuous dying minute political appointments by the incumbent governor, Prof. Ben Ayade as an agenda billed for total failure.

Sen. Onor who stated this in Ogoja while addressing journalists ahead of the official flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign disclosed that the party has done enough sensitization of the electorate to neutralize such antics

According to him, the people know that the dying minute appointment by the current administration was a fluke and full of deceit as many who were appointed before they have not even been paid.

His words: “The people know that these dying minute appointments are a gimmick, they are giving appointments four months to their exit while a lot of those who got the so-called appointments have not been paid salaries.

“You have to be completely daft to imagine that you are being empowered, you are just being deceived and our people are too enlightened for that kind of foolery.

“You can fool some people all of the time, you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all the time. They are in the marketplace naked, their strategies are known and they will fail,” he said.

Speaking further, he said asserted that the Civil Service has been bastardized because of desperation to win the election by all means.

“The appointed of 64 Permanent Secretary at once shows how bastardized our civil service has become, it is now a “pure water” affair, and an attempt to win elections at all cost, but all these strategies will fail woefully, those strategies will not avail the APC victory

“We are united and fired up by the fact that Cross River state is in a dark place and we are going to take it out for ourselves and the generality of our children and the entire people of the state,” he said.

According to him, the North is critical to us, it is a tragic contradiction that the serving governor is from the North yet we find what we see, beginning with the road, the so-called highway in the north is a travesty.

“We are here to let the people know that they should keep hope alive as new leadership is coming and we will deliver all that ought to have been done while we are also thanking them for their support in advance because we know they will vote for them.

The North is indeed one of our strongholds, it is the APC that is trying to break in, but I want Cross Riverians to know that we are reclaiming our state, we voted for the governor and he eloped with our mandate and we are getting it back,

“The PDP is poised to regenerate, revitalize, re- energize cross River, we will completely sanitize the processes and completely depart from the decay that we have seen as a people and the darkness that is palpable, we are very serious-minded about it and I say this with every sense of responsibility trusting God that his grace upon us is sufficient.

“The legitimacy that we are going to derive from Our people would fire us to ensure that we reposition our state to real growth and development beyond the drama that we presently see.

We trust God , he is at the centre of all that we do , we are not here because we are the best , we are here because of his grace and we must make that point always and we trust God that his hands are upon us,” Sen. Onor said.