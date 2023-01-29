….promise overwhelming 100% vote for APC

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Abia youths under the auspices of Youth of Umuada community, Umunneochi, yesterday, honoured the Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, with a grand civic award/reception as a way they celebrate her achievements and as one of the most performed lawmakers.

They said she has used her good heart and office to transform and enrich lives in both public and private sectors.

The event which witnessed performance of famous Nigerian pop artist, Slow Dog and other upcoming artists also saw the donation of campaign materials to the All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmaker and representative of Isiukwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, which included branded face caps and campaign posters.

Onyejeocha who is the current Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and frontline lawmaker, will return to the House for the fifth time if she wins her election as projections have already indicated.

The President of Umuada Youth, Kingsley Okorie, told the lawmaker that the gift items were a token of appreciation for what she has done for the community and the reception was to endorse her to send the message to the opposition that they have no place in the community come 25th February.

Kingsley also said her name resonates among young people across the state and also disclosed that the youths have put together a team that would help her win her election.

Meanwhile, he commended the lawmaker for connecting roads across the two local government areas and providing job opportunities for graduates of the community.

He said: “We decided to say thank you. We are not doing this because it’s campaign season, we are doing it to say thank you. We are not going to vote you because of the one you have not done, we are voting you for the ones you have done.

“When you employ someone, you also have also relieved the family because when he earns, the family also gets uplifted, he gets married and also connects another family.

“Having said that, the Umauda youths thought it wise to receive you as one of our own and to say we are solidly behind you come February 25th.

“We sought the advice and consent of our parental body led by Hon Francis Ekemeka and he approved and said that we should go on that it’s worth doing.

“Our promise and assurance is that come 25th of February one hundred per cent vote, none will be missing.

“We are not saying this because of what we will get, but because of what we have gotten and we know that more is coming.

“We have always been with you but it’s time we let people knew that this is where we are, so that when they want to do their campaign, they will know that this place is a no go area and has been taking over.”

In her appreciation Hon. Onyejeocha expressed gratitude to the youths who she described as symbols of unity in the community, adding that she would be entirely indebted to them.

She said: “I want to sincerely commend you for making out your time from your busy schedules since December to bring the youths of Umuada Community together in terms of security and for unity of the community.

“What you have done today has become my business because I do not know that in times like this, that there are so many people who recognise good things and appreciate them.

“What you have done will reinforce my confidence to build on what we have done, what we are still doing and what we will be doing in the future.

“I will advise you to keep up with your good work and let God Almighty direct your path”, she said.