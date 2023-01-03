By Vincent Ujumadu

CANDIDATES of some political parties contesting this year’s general election and their supporters have been storming the various venues of meetings in Anambra villages to seek the support of the electorate.

Foot soldiers of the candidates contacted leaders of the villages to include their visit as part of the programme for the end of year meetings.

In Anambra Central senatorial zone, supporters of Hon Dozie Nwankwo of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Victor Umeh of the Labour Party, LP, Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, among others, have armed themselves with the programmes of the various communities for the Yuletide period for the purpose of visiting and interacting with them concerning the 2023 elections.

It is the same in Anambra South where some of the candidates sponsored the entertainment of the participants at the meeting.

In addition to mount watering gifts to the people, the candidates and their supporters promised things they would attract to them if voted into power.

They also used the opportunity to advise the people on the need to collect their voters cards, reminding them that their support would be meaningless if they do not arm themselves with the PVC.

The chairman of one of the villages visited, Mr. Barth Nwadike, whose kindred, Umuanagu hosted six candidates on January 2nd, 2023 described it as the best form of grass root campaign for the politicians.