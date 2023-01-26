…becomes first Presidential candidate in Nigeria’s history to visit the Boko Haram ravaged region

Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, as part of his campaign to become Nigeria’s next president made a surprise visit to Biu Emirate, the Southern part of Borno State,making him the first Nigerian Presidential Candidate to do so.

There was wild jubilation and disbelief from the Southern Borno natives drawn from Chibok, Gwoza, Hawul, Askira Uba and the entire nine Local Government Areas who said they never imagined that a popular presidential candidate would think of them and even visit them. This comes as part of Obi’s presidential promises that he will be President for all Nigerians and consequently unite the country.

In his speech, Obi, in company of his running mate, Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, the governorship candidate, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia and the coordinator of the event who is the Deputy National Campaign Manager, Isaac Balami and other campaign stalwarts promised to alleviate the sufferings and wipe the tears of the hardworking Southern Borno people caused by Boko Haram. He enthused, “I am one of you and feel your plight. I know that you are all hardworking and want to go back to your farms. I am giving you my word that this insecurity issue will be a thing of the past in my administration and I will ensure that my government gives you the best of life. Thank you for everything you have done for the country and I will never forget you. A new Nigeria is possible!”

Reacting to the historical visit, the natives said they believe Obi is the one to change Nigeria and for surprising them with a visit, they will play an integral role in securing the bloc votes for him.

The excited crowd who thronged him and wouldn’t let him go asked him to visit again and spend more quality time with them.

The governorship candidate for Labour Party in Borno state, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia a native of Hawul local government, Southern Borno assured the crowd that if he is elected as governor and Obi as president, security will be restored and economic activities of Borno state will improve. He concluded that as a son of the soil, he will not disappoint the Borno people.

The coordinator of the event Isaac Balami, who doubles as the Obi/Datti’s deputy national campaign manager and the senior special adviser on presidential campaign matters, fundraising and grassroot mobilization to the Labour party chairman, said he is happy that Nigerians are working hard to enthrone the Obi/Datti mandate. Balami, a native of Southern Borno who organized a summit between Peter Obi and the North East stakeholders in Abuja few weeks ago reiterated that “Borno people love Obi and need him. My people have long rejected the politics of religion and ethnicity that our leaders used in the past and are now embracing competence and capacity. You can see that from the surprise visit today.



Even with the short notice of his visit, the moment he landed and they knew he was in town, they swam to him like bees. Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate that has this messianic aura woven around him and he is the man to beat at the presidential polls”.

Peter Obi’s campaign in the Northern part of Nigeria kicked off a few weeks ago and is amongst the top contenders for the February 25th presidential election.