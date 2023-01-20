A youth group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP New Generation National Youth Campaign Council will hold the South-West edition of its National Youth Symposium on Friday, January 20, 2,023 at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This is in a bid to encourage nationwide social interaction between the youths and members of the public on burning issues such as unity, national prosperity, failed leadership, and the 2023 general elections,

The symposium is also aimed at canvassing support and votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof Olusola Eleka and a guber aspirant in the party in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi will deliver the lead paper at the symposium.

The gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu will be the Chairman of the day.

Other notable Nigerians scheduled at the symposium include Former governorship candidate of the PDP in Ondo State, Chief Eyitayo Jegede SAN, Senator Biodun Olujimi, the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Engr. Dr. Jide Adeniji and former Oyo State deputy governor Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi amongst others.

Speaking on the symposium, Dare Akinniyi, Secretary, Local Organising Committee, SW Youth Symposium, who also doubles as the Spokesperson of the National Youth Campaign Council, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the gathering was designed for youths to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

“The state of our dear country needs urgent collective efforts in order to stop the growing negative vices that affect human life, the welfare of Nigerians, and governance. The country is at a crossroads, and the youths must stand to defend their future.

Atiku has identified five priority areas to be focused on in order to recover and rebuild this country: Re-unify the country; Improve security; Revive the economy and foster prosperity; Restructure our federal system, and Improve Education”.

“It is against this backdrop that we have kick-started our R.E.S.E.T Nigeria campaign. We cannot say that we have a government in place when the education sector is in a chaotic state, with no meaningful investments made in any of its sectors in the last seven years” he added