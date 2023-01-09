By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 General elections, the National body of Moggal Fulbe Pulaaku has endorsed Bola Tinubu/Shettima ticket for continuity of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The National Coordinator of the organisation, Sani Juli, made this known during a sensitization campaign organized by community support directorate for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, in Gombe.

He charged all the representatives of the Fulanis from the 36 states including FCT to sensitise and inform their members across the country on the importance of participating in electoral process.

He further explained that their choice of leaders would determine their fate tomorrow, encouraging them to vote for APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu whose antecedents, he claimed, has proven without doubt that he is capable of leading Nigeria to the next level of economic prosperity.

Juli appreciated the courage of Dr. Mai Agogo, maintaing that Fulani people would vote for Bola Tinubu to ensure justice for their people, saying Fulani have a lot of demands, expressing confidence that the next APC administration will wipe away their tears.

The Director, Community Support Directorate of the presidential campaign council, Alh. Dr. Abdulahi Ahmed Mai Agogo called on the people of Gombe to vote in enmass for Tinubu in the coming presidential election for a renewed hope of a safe and secured nation, where development will thrive, youths will be gainfully engaged and food security guaranteed for all amongst others.

Maiagogo while appreciating the Fulanis for their consistent supports for the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the state government solicit for their massive supports in the coming presidential election to ensure victory for Tinubu/ Shetima at the poll and promised not to turn his back on them.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration if elected will create enabling environment for funali people in the state to do their business without affecting others so as to bring to an end the issue of farmers/ headers crisis in the state.

He assured that their demands will be considered when APC emerged victorious at the presidential election. He added that he will not fail to protect their interests at all the time.

Also in his address, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Muhammad Magaji Gettado, expressed gratitude to Dr Mai Agogo for organizing the meeting in Gombe, stressing that Gombe is a front-runner when it comes to successes of the APC.

He called on Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu and Governor Inuwa Yahaya for sustainable development.

In his remarks, leader of cattle rearers (Ardos) expressed their strong support for Bola Tinubu and Shettima, affirming that they will vote for the APC courtesy of Dr A.A Mai Agogo.