By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Just as Nigerians get set for the general election from February 25, expectations are high,
especially from the female folks who form 49.31% of the Nigerian population, according to StatisticsTimes.com in the demographics.

Some of the women want inclusiveness, credible, free and fair elections, a conducive environment for everyone to thrive as well as protection of the vulnerable in the society, among others.


The question is: What are the expectations of women, what are their demands and what deliberate efforts in place to ensure gender parity in the new administration come May 2023?

