…as she promises establishment of primary healthcare centre

…calls for peace, harmony and religion tolerance

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Wednesday, received a massive endorsement, boost and support from the northern community and cattle dealers in her constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections to achieve her re-election bid under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The leaders of Northern residents in Isuochi, Isiukwator Local Government of Abia State, including cattle dealers said they have resolved to throw their weight behind Onyejeocha’s re-election back to the House of Representatives.

The leader of the delegation of the northern and cattle dealers, Alhaji Saleh Algare, said, “Better time than now to come and show solidarity to you that you have our support next month for your election.

“You have done well for your people and we are assuring you that we will always answer you any time you call on us.

“You have a track record that no one can beat, so we will invest our votes on you. We will give you all the supports to ensure that you win your election next month.”

However, he made a request on provision of a health care facility for the community, “Use your position to facilitate the establishment of a primary healthcare centre closer to us in order to cater for our health needs.

“We are in dire need of a health centre, as members of the community usually drive some kilometres to access medical care.

“Sometimes during labour, which is always an emergency, we have to take wives far distance from home to health care facility.”

Meanwhile, he also appealed to the lawmaker to use her influence to provide solar energy for the Lokpanta Cattle Market for security reasons.

In her response, to their appeal, Onyejeocha promised to establish a primary healthcare center for the community and also to supply them with solar power lights.

“I am going to look into your demands and I will do something about it”, she said.

She appreciated them for coming to show their support, and called on them to continue to be peaceful and law abiding citizens and always exhibit the spirit of love and religious tolerance.

“We have to protect ourselves as one people. You have to be your brother’s keeper. Be close to God and continue to pray to Him.

“We serve one God even if we call Him in different languages it is the same God we pray to all the time. So we should learn how to love.

“Both Islam and Christianity are religions of peace, so we must be ambassadors of peace and we must continue maintain peace for the good of our society”, she said.h he