— State Working Committee demands chairman’s resignation

—- We’ve appealed that they sheath their sword, timming wrong – Party’s spokesperson

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Members of the Ondo state working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, have passed a vote of no confidence in the state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams.

They have therefore asked him to resign forthwith, thereby deepening the crisis within the party in the state.

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary of the party , Kennedy Peretei, who confirmed the development said that members of the state working committee met with the leadership of the party and demanded for the removal of the party chairman.

A member of the committee, who spoke with newsmen after their meeting with the leadership of the party, said thst the chairman ” lacked the capacity to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

They committee accused Adams of incompetence, high handedness, lack of transparency, anti-party, polarisation of the party across the 18 local governments of the state among several others allegations.

According to them ” apart from causing division within the party, Adams lacked the capacity to bring all aggrieved member of the party together while party’s candidates have been working at cross purposes

“The Chairman of the PDP in the state is being used to carry out selfish interest of some individuals within the party, saying “as far as this man is the chairman, we would not win any election in Ondo in 2023”

“He has been doing the bidding of the governorship candidate of the party in 2020, Eyitayo Jegede, keeping other leaders of the party in the dark about the activities of the party.

” Many of the party’s candidates have been running and funding their campaigns on their own without any input from the party

” Those who have openly tabled their grievances and challenged the leadership style of Adams and Jegede have been shut out of the party.

” The ongoing crisis in the party was caused by inordinate ambition of a former governorship candidate to become the candidate of the party again in 2024 governorship election in the state.

“They are scheming for 2024 governorship election instead of working towards securing a win for the 2023 election and deliver the state for PDP and Atiku.

” They are talking of 2024 governorship elections and that is the main reasons for the division within the party”

The State Publicity Secretary , Kennedy Peretei, however, said the leaders of the party have appealed to the committee members to sheath their sword and work with the Chairman for the development of the party ahead next month election

Peretei said, ” Yes there was a joint meeting with the SWC members and the party leaders but the leaders have appealed to them to let peace reign in the party.

“It is an internal issue and it has been resolved . It is a normal thing to have issues within the party.

“They can’t be talking about the removal of the party’s Chairman some few days to elections, no matter the gravity of the allegations. The timing is wrong

“There was no talk about the Chairman resigning or being suspended or removed.

Peretei said that “This is not a good time for such as the state look forward to deliver the state for Atiku and other candidates of the party. We hope they will see reason and work for the success of the party in the next election”