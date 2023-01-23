Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Media, Comrade Nelson Egware, has berated members of the new Delta Unity Group (DUG) who recently defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In a statement on Monday in Asaba, Egware described the DUG members as a group of failed politicians and intolerant losers who had their time in privileged positions in the past but have apparently failed to justify the privileged positions by impacting meaningfully in the lives of the people.

Describing the decision of the defecting members of the DUG as the last kicks of a dying horse, Egware said that no one pulls down the house he helped to build.

He stated that the celebration of DUG members defection by the Deputy President of the Senate and Governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was “dead in the water” because his gubernatorial ambition would fall flat on election day.

He said that Omo-Agege’s claim that the DUG members made things happen for the PDP in the past was fallacious and mendacious as the party was not built around individuals or any leader for that matter but firmly around the people.

Egware said, “I was waiting to see the new names Omo-Agege was calling a tsunami, but alas! the defectors were the same disgruntled party members that already left the party due to personal reasons.

“Many of them were not pleased with the emergence of Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as governorship candidate of the party and derided him with all manner of unprintable names but they forgot the place of grace in the life of any man.

“Oborevwori’s choice as a gubernatorial candidate is divine and no amount of gang-up will derail the M.O.R.E. Agenda from manifesting in the state because whom God has blessed, no man can curse.”

Egware, who is also Delta State Liaison Officer, Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, noted that the dice were loaded against Omo-Agege in the gubernatorial contest adding that no amount of gangup and propaganda would give him victory over Oborevwori.

“I maintain that before 12noon on election day, the duo of Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme would have defeated Omo-Agege in the gubernatorial contest.

“PDP stands strong and solid and the exit of one or two leaders is of no significance to the corporate existence of the party in the state because the party is solidly rooted in the people.

“The DUG members claimed to be the intellectual arm of the PDP and they have failed to see the handwriting on the wall because they were fighting a lost battle.

“They tried it in the party primary and lost, they went through the whole hog in legal battle up to the Supreme Court and lost, now some of them have decided to pitch tent with the opposition in the state but more defeat awaits them because their evil machinations against Oborevwori will not work.

“The PDP is firmly rooted in Delta because they have a foothold on the people as a party built around the people and not built around any leader(s). It is simply a grassroots party; so, the exit of certain leaders who call themselves the “intellectuals” would not have any significant effect on the outcome of the 2023 election in the state.

“What members of the DUG who claimed to be intellectuals have done could be likened to a ‘fool’s errand’ because the APC will never win in Delta and Oborevwori would defeat his opponents before 12noon on election day”, he stated.

Nonetheless, Egware called on Deltans to turn out en masse for the January 24, 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in the state, to rally support for the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta in their bid to rescue, re-set and rebuild Nigeria from the ruins of the APC-led administration.