…There’s no quarrel between me and Ibori-Okowa

...says PDP will revive nation’s economy

...I’ll build Okwagbe modern market, complete Orere bridge, others-Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

VICE Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Governorship candidate of the party in Delta State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, took the ongoing Local Government campaign to Oghara, home town of former Governor James Ibori, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at the well attended rally, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, eulogised former Governor James Ibori, saying that “Ethiope West is the home of PDP. “.

While appealing to the people to vote massively for the PDP, he assured the people of a better deal in 2023, if elected Governor.

Earlier at Otu-Jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area, where over 140 members of the APC defected to the PDP, Oborevwori commended the current administration for what it has done in the area and promised to build Okwagbe Modern Market, if elected Governor.

He also promised to complete the Orere bridge and other ongoing projects in the area, if not completed before May 29th. He held that no ongoing project would be abandoned in the state under his watch.

Okowa in his remarks at the two rallies, said there was no quarrel between him and former Governor James Ibori, saying that the PDP is one united family in the state.

He said the PDP candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, possessed all the requirements to be governor and urged the people to support him and all other party candidates in the state.

While assuring that Atiku Abubakar presidency would rebuild the nation’s economy, if elected, he said that PDP knew how to revive the economy as was the case in 1999 when it came into power after years of military rule.

He, therefore, urged the people to vote massively to cross the one million votes mark to ensure victory for the party, adding that the more the votes, the stronger his voice would be in Abuja.

He said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had destroyed Nigeria’s economy, with many multinational companies and organizations relocating to Ghana.

Okowa said “we did it when we came in 1999 and took the country to greater heights until APC came with their negative change that brought hunger, poverty, insecurity and unemployment. We were doing well as a nation until APC came with their bad change but I am very much convinced that we will win because other parties are struggling.

“All the problems brought into the country by the APC-led Federal Government would be addressed by the PDP presidency, when elected.

“The APC has destroyed the very fabrics of our national development, with insecurity and hunger everywhere in the country. The Atiku-Okowa presidency will ensure that the current challenges facing the nation will become things of the past.

Atiku will revive the economy of Nigeria because PDP as a formidable political party, knows how to revive the economy.”

The State Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, said it was very evident from the massive turn out of party supporters that the people of Ughelli South had decided to vote PDP all the way.

“We are happy because from what I can see here we are home and dry as the victory here is signed sealed and delivered, so it is our expectation that you translate this to massive votes for all our candidates,” Otuaro stated.

Former Governor of the state Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan said Ughelli South remained the economic base of the country as hosts to Utorogu Gas Plant but regretted that the people did not benefit from it and urged them to vote Atiku-Okowa ticket for the benefit of the people.

State Chairman of the party Chief Kingsley Esiso said Nigerians were unhappy with the mismanagement of the country by the APC-led federal government and had resolved to vote PDP to recover and rebuild the nation.