

The Governor of Delta and Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured people of the state that the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, would take his administration’s performance further, if elected.



He said that Oborevwori had learnt a lot as the longest serving Speaker of the State House of Assembly and would continue with ongoing projects and programmes of his administration.



Okowa gave the assurance on Tuesday at Obiaruku during the party’s campaigns at Ukwuani and Ethiope East Local Government Areas.



According to him, I have known Oborevwori for many years now and he has been Speaker of the House of Assembly for six years and as the longest serving speaker, he has understudied our programmes and policies.



“He has learnt a lot and has assured that he would be fair to all parts of Delta and ensure that no ongoing project is abandoned in any part of the state.



“Aside ongoing projects, he will also ensure continuation of our youths and women empowerment programmes,” he said.



The vice-presidential candidate said that ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had spoilt the country in all economic indices, but assured that the PDP Atiku-Okowa manifesto would unite the country to fight insecurity “because there is strength in unity”.



He said that a PDP administration would be willing to assist states to set up their own police systems to complement the federal police and other security agencies in fighting insecurity across the country.



“They have killed our economy such that they have borrowed over N100 trillion but we will recover and rebuild our country because we did it before in 1999.



“All our federal roads in the state are impassable; twice I wanted to intervene for the Sapele-Agbor road and they stopped us because it’s a federal road.



“But thank God that I am going to Abuja and we will ensure that all federal roads are attended to.



“The APC also destroyed our education sector with the eight-month ASUU strike that kept our children at home for so long. But throughout the period of strike, all our universities in Delta were in session.



“They were in session because we have taken care of all they needed for the educational advancement of the state.



“So, for Delta to continue on the path of progress and development, let’s vote for all candidates of the PDP,” he said.



Immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, urged the people to vote all PDP candidates to enable Governor Okowa to become the Vice-President of the country.



He said a vote for the party would ensure proper allocation of oil resources produced from the state.



On his part, the governorship candidate, Chief Oborevwori, commended Okowa for the many projects in the area, including a Technical College at Obiaruku, ongoing construction of 27 kilometres of roads with over 70 per cent completed.



He added that no fewer than 400 indigenes of the area had benefited from the state’s empowerment programmes.



He promised that his administration would construct the Amai and Arhagba-Orogun roads, emphasizing that he would be equitable to all parts of Delta and would not abandon any ongoing project across the state.



Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, commended the leaders and party faithful for the massive turnout for the rally.



He said that APC had virtually destroyed the country and urged the people to chase them out of Aso Rock.



Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, said that PDP was in Ukwuani to renew its mandate with the people to continue with its development of the state.



“We have come here to renew our mandate because you don’t change a winning team. PDP has been winning here since 1999 and the party has led well developing the state over time.



“As Deltans, the 2023 election is an opportunity for us to rise up irrespective of our party differences to vote for Atiku-Okowa ticket to enable our illustrious son become the next Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.



The campaign rallies witnessed massive defections from the APC and Labour Party, with former LP Delta North Senatorial candidate, Ebuwa Kelvin and Chief Alex Imarah among the defectors.

