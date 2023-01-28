… Urges electorate not to vote because of tribe, religion

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Labour Party, LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has held a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital as part of his campaign for the 2023 elections.

Obi who stormed Maiduguri on Saturday first addressed Academics, students and youth groups at the Conference Hall, Pinnacle Hotels, before he later moved to Barwee Luxury Hotels where he similarly had interface with various women groups.

The LP Presidential hopeful thereafter paid a homage to the Shehu of Borno’s palace, His Royal Highness, Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi.

Obi after a marathon engagement, seek for the Monarch’s blessings to emerge victorious at the February 25th, 2023 Presidential polls. The Shehu of Borno commended Obi for the visit and wished him well in his ambition.

The traditional ruler appealed to Obi if elected as President to revive the lake Chad basin, resume oil exploration in the basin, tackle insecurity, poverty and unemployment bedeviling the people of the state.

Obi and his entourage then proceeded to Ramat Square, venue for the Mega Rally, which was attended by mamoth crowd of LP supporters.

He told the separate gatherings that time has come for all right thinking eligible voters to vote for Obi/Datti movement emerge President and Vice President devoid of ethnic or religious sentiments, so as to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from clutches of Poverty, Corruption, insecurity and the declined/poor educational system characterized with incessant ASUU strikes.

He alleged that in the last 24 years of PDP and APC misrule, average Nigerians have been subjected to poverty, unemployment, unsecured, as ill-gotten public resources have remained in the hands of corrupt and selfish leaders.

He promised that if elected, all these atrocities posed on Nigerians would be eroded and reposition the country and it’s people to greater heights, irrespective of ethnic, tribal or religious considerations.

He also said, in his tenure as President, he will turn Nigeria from ‘Consumption to Production.’

“My people, time has come for all right thinking eligible voters to vote for Obi/Datti movement emerge President and Vice President devoid of ethnic or religious sentiments, so we can collectively rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from clutches of Poverty, Corruption, insecurity and the declined/poor educational system characterized with incessant ASUU strikes.i

“In the last 24 years of PDP and APC misrule, average Nigerians have been subjected to poverty, as many couldn’t buy bread or sugar, not to talk of essential food, this is in addition to unemployment, insecurity, because of ill-gotten public resources in the hands of corrupt and selfish leaders.

“I want to assure you that if given the mandate by voting for me massively and all LP Candidates from top to bottom during the forthcoming general elections, all these atrocities posed on Nigerians would be eroded, as we will collectively reposition the country and it’s people to greater heights, irrespective of ethnic, tribal or religious considerations by God grace.” Obi stated.

He also boasted that he was the only Presidential Candidate that took time and visited Biu local Government Area last three days ago, which is the Zonal headquarters of southern Borno senatorial district, because he believed in unified and one Nigeria project.

While assuring the people that a new Nigeria is possible, Obi said, “We are not going to give excuses. I am not going to remind you of where you’re coming from or to blame people where they failed.

Obi who was hosted by the leaders of the party and gubernatorial candidate, Captain Ibrahim Kadafur and the State Party Chairman, Ibrahim Goni Jere promised to deliver LP in the coming elections in Borno.

Obi was accompanied to Maiduguri by his running mate, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed, National Chairman of LP, Barr. Julius Abure, woman activist, Aishat Yesufu who is member of Obi/Datti Movement, and host of party supporters.