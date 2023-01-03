Peter Obi and Obasanjo

The Labour Party, LP, national youth leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu said former President Olusegun Obasanjo has energized the youth with his endorsement of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Ahanotu made this assertion in an open appreciation letter to Obasanjo for endorsing Obi for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Read also: ‘Endorsement of failure,’ Sowore lambasts Obasanjo over Peter Obi

Obasanjo, had, on Sunday, declared Obi his preferred presidential candidate for the February election.

The endorsement has generated reactions, with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, taking swipes at the ex-president for ignoring their presidential candidates.

The LP youth leader noted that the endorsement by Obasanjo has energized the Nigerian youths to take back their country from greedy politicians.

Ahanotu lamented that the APC government had imposed hardship on the Nigerian youths for the past seven years, saying the party (LP) would enforce change during the coming election.

The letter reads in part, “I am pleased to inform you that we are further motivated, inspired, encouraged, re-energized, united, resolutely committed to stand up and take our future in our hands.

“It is always emboldening when a father stands in support of his children to succeed. Your letter to Nigerians, especially youths, is enough to spur us to stand for our right and to vote without being bias along ethno-religious lines.

“With renewed energy and God being our helper we shall make a statement come February general election by massively supporting and voting Labour Party’s candidate – Mr Peter Gregory Obi and Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed as we join hand together to build a prosperous nation where peace, equity, justice, credibility and excellence reigns.”