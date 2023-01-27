The Nigerian Union Of Teachers, NUT, Akwa Ibom State, along with the Principals of Secondary Schools, under the aegis of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, yesterday declared their support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno.

In a motion moved by Mr. Victor Morgan, the Principal of Apostolic Secondary School, Ikot Oku Nsit, and seconded by Mr. Eseme Nyong, the Principal, Community Grammar Secondary School, Ikot Itina, Etinan, ANCOPSS said that after due analysis of the quality of governorship candidates in all the political parties in Akwa Ibom State and in the interest of the growth of educational sector in the State, they have come to the irreversible conclusion that Pastor Umo Eno is equipped with the capacity, character, competence and compassion to foster peace, security and educational development of the State.

The chairman of ANCOPSS in the State, Mr. Steve Akpabio commended Pastor Eno for the recognition accorded the organisation and assured that they will support him with their votes as well as back him up with prayers to ensure his success. While noting that Pastor Eno is the first governorship candidate ever to consult and interface with school principals on the future of secondary education in the State, he said that the gesture was a clear evidence of the sterling leadership qualities Pastor Eno is bringing on board as a governor.

In his presentation, Pastor Eno said he needed to share his thoughts and vision for the educational sector with school principals who are key stakeholders and foundational in raising Akwa Ibom children. He elaborated on his economic development blueprint tagged “The ARISE Agenda,” stressing that education is indispensable in his blueprint for the State. “I came here today because I know that you have a lot to offer and a lot of value to add in our quest for a better Akwa Ibom… I will certainly need a solid partnership with you to ensure that we emerge with a robust education system that will prepare our children for the greater tomorrow we dream of. By the grace of God, and with your support, when we come on board, we will work together to further the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the education sector.”

Pastor Eno who was accompanied by his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, who started her career as a teacher, said that once elected in the forthcoming elections, schools in the State would be remodelled structurally and in curriculum to address the needs of a modern society that Akwa Ibom is fast becoming. He also said that the free and compulsory education policy of the incumbent administration would also be sustained.

Earlier in the day, Pastor Eno was given a rousing welcome and endorsement by the influential NUT in the State, who packed their official headquarters, known as Teachers House, in Uyo, to receive the leading overnorship candidate. Speaking during a consultation visit, the NUT Chairman, Comrade Edet Emenyi said that the union was very comfortable and satisfied, not just with the plans and agenda of Pastor Eno, but with his character, intellect and humble disposition, which he said will serve as role model to school children in the State. “We believe strongly that Pastor Eno will be on the side of teachers, not just in terms of welfare of teachers but more so in moulding the character of our children…We, the teachers in Akwa Ibom State therefore and hereby endorse Pastor Eno, and declare that we are solidly behind him.”

In his remarks, Pastor Eno appreciated the Union for their warm reception, stating that his visit was to consult, network, interface and interact with them on creative ways to advance the educational fortunes of the State.