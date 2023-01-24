By Ibrahim Hassan; Kaduna

Ahead of the February presidential election , Northern Muslim clerics under the aegis of Al-Amaanah Global Islamic Foundation, have endorsed the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The National Organizing Chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Imam Tajudeen, made the declaration in Kaduna during a 1-day seminar on Cooperation for National Development amongst Muslims with the theme: “The role of the Ummah in National Rebirth through the 2023 Presidential Election.”

Sheikh Tajudeen said the programme is aimed at uniting Muslims across the nation and to sensitize them on the need to vote candidate that will promote their reality regardless of tribe and ethnicity.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket will help propagate Islam on the belief that everybody in this world was created by Almighty Allah,” he said.

According to him, “all stakeholders in the nineteen northern states are present in the seminar so as to brainstorm and thereafter give the necessary direction to their followers.”

“The programme has to do with the unity of Muslim Ummah in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. As organizers of this program, Al-Amaanah Global Islamic Foundation which I am the chairman standing before you, we organize this program for the entire Muslim Ummah in the country to get ourselves united to confirm and endorse our representatives who declared to the nation that they are going to present to the entire country Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

“They are challenging we Muslim scholars and the entire Imams of Nigeria for the endorsement and their support.We now come out en masse from the 19 Northern states of the country for the endorsement of Muslim-Muslim ticket They are our representatives and we are supporting them towards the development of our country for the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

In an interview with journalists, the Imam of Al-Amaanah Kaduna, Imam Tukur Adam said he was among the speakers during the seminar where they discussed the way forward on how to choose the right candidate for Nigeria in the forthcoming election.

“We are concerned about what is happening in Nigeria ranging from insecurity and the economy of Nigeria that has decayed. Tribalism, sectionalism and all these things are a concern to us as Imams,” he said.

“That is why we are gathered here with all Imams and Islamic scholars to discuss the future of Nigeria and how we can face the forthcoming elections. We are here to choose for Nigeria because everybody is suffering. There is no any section in Nigeria that is not suffering insecurity either directly or indirectly. Also the economic situation that is hard on Nigerians especially the poor masses.”

“Nigerians have the right to cast their vote for whoever they like. But we here we are under the umbrella of the Muslim-Muslim ticket because we are created for this religion, we are here on earth to worship Allah,” he said.