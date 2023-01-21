By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH less than 40 days to the 2023 general elections, Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, Saturday, said, Nigeria needs a qualified doctor’ for her surgery and healing.

Eholor made the assertion on the heels of the daunting challenges currently bedeviling the country and making thousands of Nigerians leaving shores of the country abroad for greener pastures and also those behind under pressure of various frustrating issues as insecurity tops the chart.

He said there is no way the challenges can be confronted as every sector of the economy has deteriorated and precarious except through the ballot come February 25 and March 11, 2023 for the general polls.

Also as a chieftain of Labour Party, LP, he further stated that one of his greatest concerns remain the spate of politically motivated violence, where people are sponsored by unscrupulous political elements who take advantage of the poor economic situation to hire and use youth to assassinate their perceived political opponents within and outside their political parties.

Therefore, called on security agencies to go all out to trail and deal with whoever is behind the gruesome and senseless killings and kidnappings going on.

He said: “In an ideal country, patients do not treat doctors, rather doctors treat patients.

“Nigeria as a country is presently in need of medical attention because we have no other country.

“We must save this ‘patient’ called Nigeria, so let us give Nigeria to a ‘qualified Doctor’ that will help diagnose Nigeria’s sickness and give it the proper medication.

“Let us not look at the ethnicity or tribe of the doctor, rather let us save Nigeria now.”

However, he assured and expressed optimism that with the increasing collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, despite challenges experienced by Nigerians the right ‘doctor’ will come to rescue and resuscitate Nigeria.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to remain focused on conducting the best election ever held in Nigeria’s history, and added that security should be beefed up around INEC facilities and staff before, during and after the elections.

Being fondly referred to as father of Nigerian students and those in Diaspora, he counseled youth not to allow themselves to be willing and available instruments of destruction for politicians who are blood-suckers.

He said the Labour Party is for them and expects them to sustain their support and resolve to ensure the party’s presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed are voted in respectively to revive the ailing country.