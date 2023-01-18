Bola Tinubu Support Organisation (BTSO) under the leadership of its National Coordinator, Dr Abdullahi Abubakar Kuso, on Monday, January 16, 2023, saw over 1 million youths turn out for a solidarity one-million-match for Tinubu/Shettima in Niger South Senatorial District (Zone A).

The convener of the programme cum National Coordinator of the group, Dr Kuso led the youths in the match in Bida.

In what started like a mini rally gathered momentum at about 10 am, leading to a total lockdown of the ancient town of Bida.

BTSO is one of the leading support groups for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Recall BTSO was the first major support group that initiated the movement for the APC Presidential candidate when he had not even declared his intention to run.

The group toured the length and breadth of Nigeria, marketing Tinubu to the APC delegates and Nigerians in General, hence Tinubu’s emergence as the APC Presidential candidate.

The National Coordinator of BTSO, Kuso, is a grassroots champion who is described by the Nigerian youths as a “political bulldozer, a youth champion, and field general for his very tactical, strategic, dogged and heavy followership across Nigerian political space”.

He admonished the millions of youths that constitute “70% of the Niger Voting Population” to shun violence, and collect their PVC to ensure total votes for Tinubu/Shettima and all APC candidates in the February and March polls.

Dr Kuso thanked the youths in their numbers for always standing by and believing in him.

He described the turnout as unprecedented and assured them that the “Tinubu/ Shettima Presidency will further transform Nigeria and hope renewed mantra will be a reality”.

The youths unanimously adopted Tinubu/ Shettima and all APC candidates in the State.

They mandated the convener to deliver their message of support and endorsement to Tinubu whom they said is the incoming president.

The 1 million match was not only for the youths, as elders and women also trooped out in their thousands to show support and solidarity for BTSO and APC.