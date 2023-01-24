By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of Saturday, February, 25th, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East and the ruling party today flagged off Senatorial District Campaign In Suleja.

In a statement from his media office, the flag off witnessed a gathering of mammoth crowd at the Suleja Township stadium that were at the beginning of the event, eagerly waiting for the arrival of the dignitaries.

The Statement read, “Present at the campaign flag-off are: Niger State Governor and Senatorial candidate for Niger North, His Excellency, Governor Sani Bello, the Niger State Gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, Senator representing Niger East Senatorial district, Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (CON) and Senators Bima Enagi and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi representing Niger South and Niger North Senatorial District respectively.

“Other dignitaries present at the flag off are: the Niger State APC Chairman, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro and other members of the State Executive, Members of the State Assembly and House of Representatives, Local government chairmen, party chieftains and other stakeholders.

Addressing the media shortly after the campaign flag off, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa who was impressed with the large turnout, urged all the people of Niger state to endeavor and collect their PVC, just as he however expressed optimism that his constituents and indeed the entire Niger State will deliver 100% for the APC in next month’s general elections.

Senator Musa said, “The turn out was impressive and as you can see, people are expecting more from us.

“I want to plead with our constituents to go and collect their PVC, and ensure they exercise their civic responsibilities. It is when you choose good leaders that you are able to see good service delivery.

“Any leadership that is not responsible to its people or constituents, then such leadership needs to be questioned. I believe that we have done very well and we expect that Nigerlites will give us another chance and another opportunity with our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to our new Governor to be, Insha Allah, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago and for all the candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC to emerge victorious because I am 100% confident that Niger State will deliver for APC.”

Recall that Senator Sani Musa had last week inaugurated the Campaign Council that was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the return of the Senator to the 10th Senate.

In his remarks in Minna, Niger State while inaugurating the Council, Senator Musa who is the APC Candidate for the election had however re-assured his constituents of quality of representation than ever before.

Senator, Sani Musa, underwise addressed as 313 had urged the campaign council to work hand in hand with the party structure at all levels in order for them to achieve the desired objectives.

The Campaign Council with the former Niger APC State Chairman, Engr. Jibrin Imam as Chairman, had Hon. Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso Secretary, Rt. Hon Abdul Bawa Wuse, Speaker NSHA member and other 36 members respectively as members.

Recall that as part of moves to ensure the victory of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima in next month’s election, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa had in December last year donated 100 campaign vehicles for the All Progressive Congress campaign in Niger state.



The Niger East Senatorial Candidate had also donated the unified campaign office for all the APC candidates in the state and the Presidential candidate and was commissioned by the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the campaign flag-off rally.