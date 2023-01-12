By Olayinka Ajayi

The Council of Ndieze Ndigbo Lagos has urged Igbo indigenes in Lagos to vote massively for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in March 11, 2023 poll.

The group, who commended moves by the G50 Ofu-Obi Ndigbo for brokering peace among Igbo stressed that there was need for the South-East to speak with one voice in the forthcoming election.

Speaking during a world press conference organized to unite Igbo socio-cultural groups in Lagos, Chairman Council of Ndieze Lagos, Eze Chris Offia, while commending efforts of the founder of G50, Dr. Festus Uchena, for uniting Igbo groups in Lagos, said: “We have resolved to work together in pursuant of the peace initiative of G50 Ndigbo integrated campaign council for the realization of the second term gubernatorial ambition of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We are not unaware of the precarious condition of the minds of majority of our Igbo leadership including Ndieze owing to the infighting bedeviling Igbo organizations in Lagos, which have brought setback to our people in the state.

“We gladly state that the attainment of the feat of bringing various factions of Ndigbo group together to agree to co-exist and work in the interest and well-being of Ndigbo would not have been possible if not for the support of the governor of Lagos state Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We hereby call on our people to rise up to appreciate the governor through the ballot boxes in the forthcoming election.”

On his part, founder of G50 Ndigbo integrated said “I am an advocate of peace and I am an advocate of re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I urged my people to stick to the line of peace as there’s so much trouble in the country. peace is one thing we should be thinking of even in the South-East today.

“A lot of Igbo in Lagos are prominent people in the South-East, if we get it right here, then we can replicate same ideas in the South-East.”