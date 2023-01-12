…vow to deliver bloc vote

…accuse APC govt of failure, more suffering

As the 2023 presidential election fasts approaches, Niger Deltas ex-militant ‘generals’ under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Force, Wednesday, unanimously endorse and threw weight the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

This was part of the resolution reached by majority of the ex-militant ‘generals’ and Niger Delta Youth Force ahead of the presidential election coming up on February 25, 2023, which was contained in statement signed by General Philip Ebilade Iyame (a.k.a Opuabade-Iboso I of Niger Delta).

According to them, their decision was informed by the last Ya’Adua/Jonathan-led government, which they and Nigerians adjudged to be the best regime and administration Nigerians ever enjoyed after independence of the country, as Nigerians enjoyed total freedom and exercised their fundamental human rights without fear, and had their lives more prosperous and stable.

The statement reads in part, “We the entire majority of Ex-Militant Generals and Niger Delta Youth Force (Fora) have come together in one accord to raise our voice concerning the upcoming presidential election of Nigeria on the 25th February, 2023 with sound resolution hereunto the following:

“We the Ex-Militant Generals and the teeming population voters card carriers of the Niger Delta Youth Force, (Fora) comprises of the Nine State of the South-South Geo-political zone of Nigeria have taken a critical look on the various political parties contesting for the presidential ticket and we hereby endorse the PDP Presidential flag bearer in person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Vice Presidential candidate Dr. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in other to be elected for the forthcoming Federal Government of Nigeria so as to share the dividend of democracy to the good people of Nigerians, out of suffering respectively.

“We wish to use this medium to also urge INEC to do the right thing with our coming block votes for the PDP Presidential flag bearer without any form of intimidation whatsoever by any other political groups to fake claims.

“Our reasons are very glaring i.e that over the last PDP led Yar’Adua/Jonathan-led government was the best regime and administration to Nigerians which brought total freedom and enjoyment of fundamental human right and privileges to the good people of Nigeria, which factors cannot be compared to this present APC failed government to Nigeria as a nation.”

Meanwhile, they accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of failure for the past seven and half years, whereby more Nigerians have been plunged into suffering and untold hardship.

The statement reads thus, “The regime of APC to Nigerian as brought abject poverty, squalor and penury, under-development, mass suffering of 100 per cent, debt increase to the tone of N44.59 trillion, closure of Federal Universities with ASUU strike for over 10 months, sky rocketed price of PMS to N400 per liter in some state, food price hike, lack of oil and gas project sponsor in the JV Partnership in the Niger Delta region, and to crown it all the APC-led eight years regime to Nigerians is the worse offer to the good people of Nigeria projects.

“Conclusively, we the Ex-Militant Generals and the Niger Delta Youth Force have strongly thrown our weight behind the PDP presidential ticket bearers come rain or sun in other to deliver block votes to the PDP presidential candidates which will accord Nigerians victory over poverty and to celebrate the dividend of democracy that could be experience in the best history of Nigeria, we enjoined other geo-political zones to endorse our PDP ticket bearers as well, Enough is enough.”