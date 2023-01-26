Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, the Nigerian Bar Association, Akwa Ibom State Branch has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Pastor Umo Eno.

In a motion moved by a former chairman of the Eket Branch, Barr. Francis Ekwere and unanimously seconded, the association resolved that Pastor Eno has demonstrated capacity, competence and character required to further on the development strides of the incumbent administration.

Speaking separately, the elders of the association including the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof Enefiok Essien, Barr. Francis Ekwere who is also a former national officer of the association, Barr. Godwill Umoh, Barr. Nsima Nsima, and others applauded Pastor Eno for deeming fit to consult with them, stressing that he was the first to consult with the association.

The elders, who were delighted by the visit, expressed satisfaction with the development plans of Pastor Eno and especially, his deep knowledge of the current needs of Akwa Ibom State, and urged their members to support the PDP guber candidate for a better Akwa Ibom.

Addressing members of the association, Pastor Eno said lawyers are critical stakeholders of the state, and assured them that if elected in the forthcoming elections, they would be given their pride of place.

He noted that his administration would work with the lawyers to guide government to do the right thing with regards to obeying the rule of law, stressing that his administration would be all inclusive.

Pastor Eno noted that government would support training and retraining of lawyers as well as provide some facilities for students to encourage professionalism.

The governorship hopeful unveiled the “ARISEAgenda” which according to him, is a five-point economic development blueprint signifying development in Agricultural revolution, Rural development, Infrastructural maintenance, Security management, and Educational advancement.

The governorship hopeful noted that while there have been appreciable developement efforts in the city centres, the rural areas need serious attention, affirming that if elected, his administration would be big on rural development.

He stated that if the rural areas of the state are provided with primary health good roads, power supply, market, schools, and proper security arrangement, the trend of rural – urban migration would be curtailed.

Pastor Eno who is a seasoned entreprenur, said if elected, he would like to be remembered, at the end of his administration, for two major things, rural development and human capital development.

He therefore urged members of the association to support his vision for the state and extend the message of the ARISE Agenda to their areas of influence, untill it gets to the remotest parts of the state.

While appreciating the association for their support and goodwill, the governorship hopeful promised not to disappoint them and the state in general.