By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Ahead of February elections, Deputy Chief Whip and lawmaker representing Isiukwator/Imunnouchi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has re-echoed her stance that experience and credibility should be the yardstick to elect intending representatives vying for various political positions.

Hon Onyejeocha pointed this during a ward to ward tour and campaign in Isiukwator Local Government Area of Abia State, where she also paid a courtesy call to the royal palace of His Royal Highness, HRH, Eze Simeon Chukwuemeka of Imobi Autonomous Community.

She said credibility also remains a very important yardstick for whoever vying for any elective position, and added that the business of lawmaking should not be seen as an experiment for inexperienced people.

She said: “You must be qualified to be handed over to because governance comes with huge responsibility.

“You must have the character and quality to lead people. I have the experience to do the job.

“I have learnt the ropes and I have grown to become one of the most senior and experienced lawmakers in the National Assembly.

“Sincerely, this is not the time for experiment; 2023 is about experience and quality.

“This is why I can’t turn down the call to run for another term. The people wish says; I am still on duty.

Meanwhile, she explained that, “This was central among other things I discussed with His Royal Highness, Eze Simeon Chukwuemeka of Imobi Autonomous Community when I paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace yesterday. I thank him for his prayers and words of encouragement acknowledging the fact that I should be returned.

Earlier, HRH Eze Simeon Chukwuemeka who received Onyejeocha at his Palace said the lawmaker needed not to advertise herself, because her track record speaks for her.

Chukwuemeka also gave his blessings to her as he prayed for her while he had encouraged the federal lawmaker to continue with her developmental strides across the two local government areas she represents.