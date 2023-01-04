By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS countdown begins to 2023 general elections, a chieftain of Labour Party and Founder of One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, Tuesday, urged Edo State electorates to rise up and collect 661, 783 Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, yet to be collected at the various offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, across the State.

Eholor said it is worrisome to see electorates who suffered in the process to get registered as eligible voters, and now their PVCs are ready they are laying back to go collect their PVCs, which is their electoral power to change their narrative during the 2023 general elections as they have the opportunity to vote whom they want to have their mandate for the next four years.

He also said such persons should cease the opportunity they have now to go and collect their PVCs before the elections, and it would not be good if they allow their effort to register go down the drain and waste taxpayers’ money used to produce the cards, which could be used for other transactions apart from the elections.

He said: “We have 662, 000 Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, yet to be collected in Edo State.

“Yet it is your civic responsibility to vote no matter who you vote for. Go and collect you PVC and stop complaining.

“Create the change that you desire my brothers and sisters. We have no other country. It is time we take our country back.”

He also spoke in Pidgin English, “You no get PVC you dey talk about change, dey play, you think say na me you dey do. Just dey play.”

It will be recalled that INEC office in Benin, Edo State on December 31, 2022 announced that 661,783 PVCs including old and new were yet to be collected in the State.

The disclosure was made by the Head, Voter Education and Publicity of Edo INEC office, Timidi Wariowie, in a PVC daily report analysis.

According to Wariowei, 409,832 were old uncollected PVCs while 251,951 were new uncollected cards.

He said: “The old uncollected PVCs were 425,239 but 15,407 had been collected, remaining the balance of 409,832.

“Also, the new PVCs received were 289,931 but 37,980 had been collected, remaining the balance of 251,95.”

He added that on January 1, 2023, 460 PVCs were collected on Jan. 1, across the Local Governments Areas of Edo State, and also PVC collection continues from 9am-3pm in all LGAs on Saturdays and Sundays, apart from government declared public holidays.

