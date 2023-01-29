By Adeola Badru

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be addressing people of the South West on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Presidential Parley being organised by the South West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF), at Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

The NNPP flagbearer, like the other invited leading candidates, is to address grassroots South West interests and associations across party, religious and ethnic affiliations, diaspora associations on how he would support the region to execute its existing blueprint for an integrated railway system, power infrastructure, security and development of mineral resources to allow for maximum exploration of the region’s abundant human and natural resources, as spelt out by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), a non-partisan Commission jointly owned by all six Yoruba states for the region’s security and socio-economic development.

Earlier, Mr. Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Mr. Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) had dialogued with SWDSF on Tuesday, January 17, while Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did so on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

According to SWDSF Chairman, Mr. Alao Adedayo, in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard, fresh invitations have been sent to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to meet with the people of the South West on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 when the parleys will be rounded off.

In another development, renowned veteran and award-winning filmmaker, Mr. Tunde Kelani, popularly known as TK, has thrown his weight behind the SWDSF and announced his membership of the Forum.

TK attributed his success in life to a solid foundation laid by the Western Region government led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and assisted by Chief Akintola and others.

He described as sad and disheartening the reality that the Yoruba race have lost their enviable glory.

TK said: “The time and opportunity to serve have come with SWDSF. I hope it is not just a forum but a platform for action.”