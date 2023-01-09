….cancels medical vacation, leads campaigns to 23 LGAs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Sameul Ortom has said the coming elections in the state would be about the soul of Benue assuring that he has the mandate to hand over to a trusted successor who would continue from where he stops.

He disclosed that he has cancelled his medical vacation in order to effectively lead the campaigns to the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state stressing that he is physically and spiritually prepared for the task ahead.

The Governor who stated this Monday in Makurdi while addressing an expanded caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state assured that he would stand by the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Titus Uba and lead him through the campaigns to ensure resounding victory for the party in the elections.

The Governor said, “I was supposed to embark on my medical vacation but I have cancelled it and decided to stay back so that we can all fully embark on our campaigns together.

“We will be going to all the LGAs of the state and all our candidates will be fully involved. After that we will break into groups and embark on house to house. The senatorial candidates will lead in their districts so also the House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates.

“I will not leave our gubernatorial candidate alone; I will stand with him. The election is about the soul of Benue state and no evil man will come in whatever guise in a bid to take over Benue state, we shall crush them.

“We will stand against principalities and powers, spiritual wickedness in high places, rulers of the darkness of this world. The God who brought me in 2015 and 2019 despite the gang up against me will give us victory. By His grace I am equally committed spiritually and physically to ensure the victory of PDP in the coming elections.

“I have the mandate to hand over my mantle to someone I trust, that can continue from where I stoppped. So I am committed both in prayers and physically to stand against any evil forces. I will stand with our governorship candidate and other candidates and we will emerge victorious.”