By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has described 2023 as a year of critical decision making, saying that the year can make or mar the country, depending on the decisions that would be taken by Nigerians.

Emmanuel who spoke during a New Year church service held at United Evangelical Church, Aka road, Uyo, stressed that Nigerians must take critical decisions needed to move the country forward in 2023.

He added that by all assessments, Nigeria has been generously blessed to do better than it is doing presently, and therefore called on Christians to engage in fervent prayers for the country and also the state.

His words:”it has come to a point that Christians must arise in this country and tell God let Your will be done, especially for Nigeria. If you assess so many things you will see that God has blessed us generously.

” I’ve never seen a country as blessed as Nigeria, but we need to put things in place. This country must move forward. It is by His special Grace that we are all here. 2023 is pregnant with a lot of things.

” 2023 is a year that can make or mar us as a country. It’s a year of critical decision making. It’s a mysterious year but when a mysterious year comes, God does mysterious things.

“People should not be surprised to see God do the unusual in the new year. It is election year, and I pray for the peace of God to envelope Akwa Ibom State throughout the period.”

Delivering homily on the topic, “Expect Great Things”, Pastor Message Akwaowo, urged the people to trust God to perform great things that are notable, undeniable and most times dreamlike, by which he differentiates between those that honour him and those that doesn’t honour him.