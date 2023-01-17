By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that he is seeking to be elected senator to represent Abia South in 2023 in order to open doors for the delivery of dividends of democracy for the zone.

Ikpeazu, who lamented what he described as abysmal representation which the zone had suffered in many years, assured that the narrative would change when he is elected to represent the zone.

Ikpeazu who spoke during a campaign tour of Obingwa council area, further assured that he will continue to improve the lives of the people through diligent service and fulfillment of promises.

His words; “I’ll never ask you to send me to Abuja, but I’ll rather ask you to come, let’s go to Abuja together. I’ll be going there to open doors for the people of Abia South. Since 2015, if you look at my scorecards in Obingwa, it’s one that’s filled with fulfilled promises.

“I cannot campaign in Obingwa. I’ll only send out a message. I’ve gone to Ukwa West, Ukwa East, Ugwunagbo, Aba North and Aba South LGAs. What I’ve discovered is that Abia South people have agreed that I should head to Abuja. Some people have been for sixteen years and they have done nothing, they said there is nothing at the senate. Now, they are bringing non functional solar lights, salt and fertilizer.

“Here in my home, I’m a sower of seeds. I sowed some seeds and they fell by the riverside and germinated; some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up; some fell on rocky places, the sun came up and they withered, but a whole lot of my seeds have germinated and are benefiting our people today.

“Therefore, I want to thank you for accepting to send me and equally go with me to Abuja. I make you a promise today, that whatever is due to you must get to you. Just as I never denied you what’s rightfully yours as a Governor, I’ll never allow such to happen as a Senator. I have heard from some people that there’s nothing to bring home from the senate, but I will prove them wrong just as I proved them wrong as a Governor. I assure you that our condition will continue to improve.

“I’ll continue to work on our road projects as a Governor until I leave office. Today, I will be remembered as the king of empowerment when I leave office and I encourage all those who I’ve empowered to key into the system and continue to empower other persons. I have empowered people and their lives will never remain the same and the evidence is written all over so many people. I encourage all those who I’ve empowered to key into the system and continue to empower other persons because that’s how life should be.”

Speaking on behalf of stakeholders of the zone, former deputy Governor of Abia State, Chief Acho Nwakanma, said that the stakeholders of the six council areas that make up the Abia South senatorial zone have adopted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, as the consensus candidate for the zone’s senatorial seat in 2023 election.

Nwakanma who disclosed in Obingwa, explained that the stakeholders of the zone have assessed the profiles of those who have shown interest in the position and found Ikpeazu as the best candidate who will deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He stated that the zone had been poorly represented at the senate since 2007 and assured that Ikpeazu will change the narrative.

The ex deputy governor who described Ikpeazu as a humble leader, added that the zone does not a senator who will be fighting the federal government instead of liaising with them to attract projects.

He said;“Governor Ikpeazu is a humble leader. The people of Abia South have adopted him to represent us at the senate in 2023. He has performed as Governor. Abia South needs a senator who will bring home dividends of democracy, not a senator who will be fighting with the federal government. If somebody has done something for four years and failed, you give him another four years, making it eight years and he failed again, you give him another four years making it twelve yours and he failed, what do you do? You stop that person because he will continue to fail. Somebody who has not achieved anything for 16 years should not be supported again.”