By Obas Esiedesa and Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to be of great assistance to women, children and People Living with Disabilities, PWDs, if her husband (Atiku Abubakar) wins the presidential election.

She made the vow during the Respect Her Vote Summit 2023 and the launch of the SHE 2 Orange Nigeria project in Abuja.

Amina said she has been a mother to so many children and promised that she would not relent in demonstrating that attribute if her husband ascended the presidential seat.

She said: “I have been a mother to so many Nigerian children and I will not cease to be the mother that I am. By the grace of God, February 25th, that is the day that we are all going to cast our votes. If my husband is given this mandate, I will still do it for Nigerian women, children and people living with disabilities.”

She further decried the rate of Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria, adding that 1 in 3 women in Nigeria are faced with the abuse.

According to her, “Violence is a widespread human rights violation that affects women, men, boys and girls all around the world. However, women are disproportionately impacted by violent crimes.

“Violence Against Women and Girls affects more than an estimated 1 in 3 women (a figure that has remained largely unchanged over the last decade), and is rooted in the gender inequality that women face throughout their lives from childhood through to old age.

“It is estimated that worldwide 35 percent of women have experienced either physical and/or sexual violence (not including sexual harassment) at some point in their lives; In some countries, that figure is as high as 70 percent.

“In our country, about 30 million women and girls have experienced or are currently experiencing some form of violence on the basis of gender. Gender-based violence has no social or economic boundaries. It is present in all countries rich and poor and affects all socio-economic groups.

“And the consequences of this issue is something we all have to live with. It results in substantial public and social costs, affecting girls and women’s educational, economic, and civic participation, while straining justice systems and social and health services. Which ultimately culminates in significant economic losses.”

She added that research indicates that if GBV cases should prevail in Nigeria, it could account for about two percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

“Currently available research indicates that the cost of violence against women could amount to two percent (2%) of the GDP and that domestic violence against women and children costs the global economy $8 trillion.

“We all know that we have to do much more to balance the scales of justice for women and children who have suffered violence,” she stated.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Director-General S.H.E Campaign, Dr. Mrs Bekky Ketebu Igwe, said that the SHE Orange Nigeria project would continue the drive towards ending GBV in Nigeria.