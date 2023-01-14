As Gov. Bello’s former dep, former Speaker, others decamps to PDP

By Boluwaji Obahopo





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has promised that the ‘night mare’ of Ajaokuta Steel company will be a thing of the past once he’s ele Ted president.



Atiku also promised to fix all federal roads leading to Kogi State if elected in the February election.



Atiku who made the pledge on Saturday while in Lokoja in continuation of his campaign rallies to woo electorates ahead the forthcoming election, promised the immediate take off of the Ajaokuta Steel company if elected.



He described Kogi State as a PDP State, urged the people to rise to the occasion by voting for the party in the coming election,



“If elected, I will support the States to pay salaries. I will set aside 10 billion dollars for job creation, and tackle incessant strikes in the nation’s Universities.”



The PDP Flagbearer expressed satisfaction with the turnout of people to receive him, “This mammoth crowd is an indication of a people yearning for change – a positive change that will improve there quality and standard of living.



Atiku expressed dissatisfaction with the standard of living and hardship Nigerians are going through courtesy of poverty, rising insecurity and downturn of the economy.



He however promised to include more citizens of Kogi State in governance if elected, said that the Abuja Lokoja road and other federal roads will get massive attention.



“I will harness the natural resources in the State for the benefits of the people. I will revamp the agriculture and tourism potentials that abound the State.”



Speaking at the event, former Governor Ibrahim Idris described the hardship facing Kogi people under the APC administration as unprecedented in the annals of the State, assured that the PDP will win overwhelmingly in the coming general election.



The State Chairman of the PDP, Engr. Samuel Uhoutu, described the crowd as overwhelming, urged them not to sell there PVC for peanuts.



Highlights of the event was the massive defection of prominent APC leaders and members from across the State into the PDP. The decampees said the APC administration in the State has made them worse off in terms of living conditions and dividends of democracy.



Receiving the decampees, PDP national Chairman, Dr. Iyoucha Ayu urged the returnees to work collectively towards ensuring victory for the PDP described the worsening state of the economy, insecurity and poverty as unprecedented.



Amongst the returnees to the PDP from APC was the former Deputy Governor to Governor Yahaya Bello, Simon Achuba; Former Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Alfa Imam; and former Chairman of Okene LGA, Yahaya Karaku.



The PDP claimed that about 148,000 APC and other parties members joined the PDP.



Speaking on behalf of the returnees, former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Simeon Achuba, said there return to PDP was occassioned by the failed promises made by the APC to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019, lamented that the country is worse off than where the APC took over administration.

