Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left) addressing party faithful at the Governorship Campaign in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area on Tuesday. With him are his wife, Dame Edith Okowa (3rd left), Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly and Governorship Candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborovwori (3rd right), his wife, Tobore (2nd right), PDP Chairman in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso (left), and Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme (right).

…God revealed him to me as a worthy successor-Okowa

By Festus Ahon. ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, promised to run an all-inclusive government with continuity for all ongoing projects, programmes and policies of the State Government.

Oborevwori made the promise during the State PDP Campaign rally at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North and Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Areas of the State. At Issele-Uku, hundreds of ADC and APC members led by Chairman of ADC, Aniocha North, Mr Chris Ogwu and former APC chieftain, Mr Bolum Michael, defected to the PDP.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the two different rallies, he said he has a credible team, which is committed to the development of Delta, reiterating that he would not disappoint the Anioma nation, if elected governor in 2023.

Oborevwori, said: “I have worked with our dear Governor and for him to be committed to supporting me, it means that I have passed the litmus test.

“I am a unifier and a pan-Deltan and we shall have an all-inclusive government with continuity for all ongoing projects, programmes and policies”.

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP and Governor of the State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who led the campaign, said: “The emergence of Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as our party Governorship candidate is divine because God revealed his emergence to me and I can assure you that he is a very humble man who will be answerable and accountable to all our people.

“I have known Sheriff for over 30 years and I can assure you all that he is a good man and he will continue to unite Deltans. Since we came, God has helped us to continue to unite Deltans and he will continue with our programmes, policies and projects.

“So, let us cast our votes for the PDP candidates and vote out the APC because they have destroyed our unity and brought hunger and insecurity to our land.

“They said they have done their best but their best is not good enough. They have dug Nigeria into a hole but with the help of all of us Atiku-Okowa will bring Nigeria out of the pit”.

Speaking further, he told Deltans to produce no fewer than one million votes for the party in the forthcoming general elections, adding that the votes would justify his emergence as running mate to the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Saying that his emergence was an act of God because he was at his home when he was chosen to become Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party, he said; “we have over 3.3 million registered voters in Delta and I challenge us to churn out over one million votes for our party to enable us deliver on our Rescue Nigeria mission.

“The more votes we bring from Delta, the bigger my voice will be in the party and the greater things we will witness in Delta and Nigeria.

“I know that we have won this election already but we need to up our numbers because God has endorsed our election and we are only waiting for the day to come and pass”.

In his remarks, State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said that Nigerians were tired of galloping inflation, rising hunger and poverty and urged the people to punish APC with their votes.

Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, commended the people for their rousing reception and urged them to translate the support to votes in the elections.